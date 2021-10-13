Historical marker to recognize 1927 Wise County lynching

UVa-Wise obtained a grant to research lynchings, which allowed Costa to hire three college students to assist. Costa said they have used newspaper articles, records from the NAACP and traced U.S. Census records. They've also tried to find descendants, but none have been located due to the "transient lifestyle" of coal workers at the time.

Woods is one of three black men to be lynched in Wise County, leading to the development of state legislation that made lynching a state crime in 1928. Costa said Woods' death sparked extensive news coverage and conversation across the state. As a result, local leaders urged the legislature to pass the law, the first in the southeastern United States.

With assistance from the Historical Society of Pound, the students and staff at the college have been able to obtain a historical marker from the Virginia Department of Historic Resources. The marker, funded by the historical society, will be dedicated in Wise County near the site of the lynching Saturday.

The public dedication ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., at the marker’s location at 12643 Orby Cantrell Highway in Pound, just east of the Virginia–Kentucky border. Parking is available near the sign’s location, according to a news release.