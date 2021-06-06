Historic house in Abingdon to be moved Wednesday

Just before Memorial Day, crews from the Pennsylvania-based Wolfe House & Building Movers arrived on site and lifted the house off its limestone foundation.

Now, Dalton wants to put the house on a taller foundation to give it a more “majestic” look, he said.

Community members donated about $27,000 to help with the $55,000 cost to drop utility lines on poles to make way for the house move, according to Dalton.

“And we had some other folks who donated for the actual move,” Dalton said. “My goal really is to break even on it. And, with interest rates being as low as they are, I think I’ll apply for a construction loan. So, it will make sense.”

Dalton did not disclose the cost of moving the house about 200 feet to his property on Park Street.

“Let me just say that it’s a lot more expensive than I thought it would be,” he said. “But the great thing is the community has come together, and it’s going to make it financially appropriate.”

Wednesday’s house-moving is slated for 10 a.m. and should take a couple of hours, Dalton said.

Electrical service will be disrupted during that time for a handful of properties, he added.