Historic Abingdon home on Pecan Street slated for demolition, but historians appeal for preservation

Timeline

» Dec. 7: Letter sent to Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church congregation announcing the house would be removed in favor of building a picnic pavilion.

» Jan. 11: Former Abingdon Town Council member Rick Humphreys announces on Facebook that the church plans to tear down the house.

» Jan. 13: Church officials obtain a demolition permit, which expires in six months.

» Jan. 26: The board of directors of the Historical Society of Washington County approves a resolution to urge the church to save the house.