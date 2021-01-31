Historic Abingdon home on Pecan Street slated for demolition, but historians appeal for preservation

ABINGDON, Va. — Leaders of the Historical Society of Washington County are urging a prominent church in Abingdon to reconsider tearing down a historic house on Pecan Street.
Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church officials recently obtained a town permit to destroy the 172-year-old Fraley House, also known as the Hiram Dooley House, at 123 Pecan St.
The church wants to build a picnic pavilion at the site.
Church officials obtained a demolition permit Jan. 13, said Jason Boswell, the town’s director of community development.
But historians like Walter Jenny, president of the Abingdon-based Historical Society of Washington County, want to put the brakes on the wrecking ball.
“I think we prefer that it remains where it is because it has been there longer than Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church has been at the corner of Main Street and Pecan Street,” he said.
Picnic pavilion
A woman answering the church telephone Tuesday said the church is no longer taking phone calls about the house, but did she say the structure “is coming down.”
Kevin Campbell, the church’s interim minister, returned a phone call to the Bristol Herald Courier on Tuesday and said he was “surprised” by the community’s reaction to the house’s planned demolition.
Campbell refused to answer any questions about the house but said the church would issue a statement on its website.
Jim Bunn and Dany Wilson were identified as co-chairs of the church’s stewardship team when addressing members of Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church in a letter dated Dec. 7.
“The Fraley House has fallen into disrepair and is being used only as a storage building. The church is paying insurance, utilities, and other expenses on a piece of property that is no longer an asset but a liability,” the letter states.
That same letter notes that an anonymous donor has committed to funding the complete removal of the Fraley House and the construction of a picnic pavilion on the property.
This house was built in 1849 by furniture-maker Hiram Dooley and acquired in 1856 by Dr. Edward McDonald Campbell, who became a surgeon for the Confederacy during the Civil War, Jenny said.
In 2007, the church obtained the home from the estate of the late Irene Fraley, according to Jenny.
Saving History
Longtime Abingdon historian Rick Humphreys, 66, a former member of the Abingdon Town Council, mentioned the home’s destruction on Facebook on Jan. 11 — two days before the church obtained the demolition permit.
Humphreys counts the home among the top 30 oldest structures in Abingdon — and one of less than 45 that survived the Civil War, which included the burning of the nearby Washington County Courthouse in 1864.
Dooley, according to Humphreys, built the home about a half-block off Main Street in 1849 — two years before Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church was built and seven years before the nearby railroad arrived in 1856.
“This is a house that needs to be preserved and loved,” Humphreys said.
“It is my hope that the church will reconsider tearing down the house and look at other options,” Humphreys said. “Besides an obligation to church members, I hope they will feel the obligation to the community as a whole and the historic district as a part to save this important house.”
Civil matter
The house is not part of the town’s Old and Historic District. It is also not part of the Historic Overlay District, which covers arterial roads leading to the heart of Abingdon, Boswell said.
“There’s no protection from the government side of things. It’s just like any other single-family dwelling in any of our residential neighborhoods,” Boswell said.
The church now has until July 12 to act on the demolition permit, Boswell added.
“It’s an unfortunate situation,” Boswell said. “Obviously, the town would like to keep the structure standing. But we can’t get involved in a civil matter/private property issue. ... We can’t legally step in and we won’t.”
Society resolution
On Tuesday, the board of directors of the historical society issued a resolution asking the congregation to not tear down the house and to work with the community to find a solution to keep the house in existence, Jenny said.
One idea: It could be moved, both Humphreys and Jenny suggested.
“Whatever works,” Jenny said. “It could be moved. It could be sold. It could be restored by the church for another use.”
Moving the house within a half-mile of its present site might cost about $100,000, said Robert Sauder, a salesman at the Bernville, Pennsylvania-based Wolfe House and Building Movers, which moves structures across the Mid-Atlantic region.
“We can definitely move it,” Sauder said. “Where we move it might be a little more of a challenge. The biggest challenge is getting power lines sorted out.”
Landmark register
Keeping the structure where it stands would be preferred by Mike Pulice, the architectural historian for the western regional office of the Department of Historic Resources in Virginia.
Pulice called the house “an important contributing building in the historic district.”
Additionally, Pulice said the Hiram Dooley House is considered part of why downtown Abingdon is listed on state and national historic landmark registers.
“It’s an important house to the historic district,” Pulice said.
“There’s a very finite number of antebellum houses left in Southwest Virginia. ... And brick houses are all the more rare.”
Pulice considered the situation from both sides.
“The church, they’re the owners. And they can do as they please,” Pulice said.
State and national historic landmark registers place no restrictions or obligations on property owners or local governments, Pulice said.
“The idea of moving it, l think it’s a good one, especially if they can keep it in town, which could keep other costs of the move down,” Pulice said. “And they could potentially use tax credits to rehab the building,” Pulice said. “I would support it being moved-over instead of being torn down.”
