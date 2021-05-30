Hiring signs everywhere, but area retail, restaurants struggle to fill jobs

Josh McKee knew he had to do something when his employees were working more than 60 hours per week.
As the regional manager of The Pinnacle’s Johnny Brusco’s New York Style Pizza, McKee cut an hour off the pizzeria’s closing time every day — except Sunday — about a month ago as he began working upwards of 90 hours per week.
“(We’re) just trying to shave any time that we can off of people’s days at that point because a lot of people are working open to close,” McKee said. “It’s been to help the staff that’s been here. Me being one of them.”
Unemployment rates skyrocketed last year when businesses were forced to close in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over a year later, however, employers are facing another challenge: a labor shortage.
These days, help-wanted signs are plastered around the Twin City advertising vacancies in fast-food restaurants and retail stores while touting increased hourly wages and flexible schedules. Despite hiring incentives, many employers — and even some economists — think the shortage stems from increased unemployment benefits amid the pandemic.
Unemployed Americans began receiving an extra $300 in unemployment benefits in August 2020. In December, a $900 billion federal relief package extended the benefit through March 14. Three days before its expiration, President Joe Biden signed a bill extending the supplemental benefit through Sept. 6.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, however, announced earlier this month that as of July 3, the state will stop accepting the extra federal unemployment aid. The governor noted that there are 250,000 jobs that need to be filled across the state.
Virginia officials haven’t indicated whether the state will cease the benefit prior to the nationwide expiration in September.
According to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, as of Friday, there were 126,630 job openings in Tennessee, with more than 2,400 in Sullivan County alone.
According to the Virginia Workforce Connection, there were more than 218,000 open positions across the commonwealth, with 657 openings in Washington County.
“We can’t get anybody to work”
In terms of hiring, McKee, with Johnny Brusco’s, said it’s a struggle to even get people to apply for open jobs.
For a job posting that is live for a month, he continued, about five applications will be submitted.
“You call those people, they don’t answer,” McKee said. “You set up interviews, they don’t show up. If they do show up, we hire (them), they never show up to start.”
The owner of Pen’s Floral on Moore Street in Bristol, Virginia said Friday she finally hired someone a week ago after looking to fill a part-time floral designer position for almost a year.
“We can’t get anybody to work,” said Wanpen Walker.
Walker, who has owned the business for nine years, said her new employee simply walked into the store for the job after the position was advertised three times.
She believes the increased unemployment benefits are making people “lazy.”
“We can’t compete with the federal government,” she said. “We’re a small business. We don’t make much money. We can’t afford to pay (a) high pay.”
As she continues to try to fill another position, Walker has had to cut her working hours because she’s nearly 70 years old.
“I’m even thinking about shutting down because I can’t get help,” Walker said.
According to Bristol Chamber of Commerce CEO Beth Rhinehart, a labor shortage existed prior to the pandemic, but it’s been amplified by several factors, including additional federal unemployment aid, fear of contracting COVID-19, working parents who had to care for children who were at home while schools were closed and employees seeking higher wages.
“In particular, our restaurants seem to be having the hardest time finding workers,” Rhinehart said. “We are working with businesses daily to assist them with their hiring needs as we continue to explore innovative approaches to this issue.”
When asked why he thinks people aren’t working, McKee, said “Why would they?” referring to increased federal unemployment benefits.
At full staff, there are between 25 and 28 employees in the restaurant, depending on the season, McKee said. Currently, though, there are five server and three kitchen staff openings.
Before cutting operational hours, McKee considered closing for one day a week, but he said the business isn’t there yet.
McKee, who also manages the Johnson City location, wishes there was a way to report people who refuse job offers.
Employers in Tennessee can report applicants who refuse a suitable job — as long they don’t meet specific coronavirus-related exemptions — to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
Unless employees qualify for an exception, refusing to return to work is a disqualifying circumstance for unemployment benefits.
Employers can also report employees who were laid off during the pandemic and refuse to return.
To keep collecting unemployment benefits, Tennesseans must participate in three job search activities per week to remain eligible. Eligible activities include applications and job fairs.
Virginia will reinstate similar job search requirements June 1.
Job openings
In Bristol, Tennessee, there were 218 open jobs advertised in retail and 471 in food, according to numbers published Friday by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
In Bristol, Virginia, there were 267 open jobs in retail and 439 in food, according to numbers from the Virginia Workforce Connection.
“It’s very difficult to make any hard analyses in regards with what’s going on,” said Director of the Eastern Tennessee Bureau of Business and Economic Research John Smith. “A lot of people are saying that one of the things that caused the drop in participation rate and labor force was the moneys that were flowing in from the federal government.”
There are two aspects to Tennessee’s labor force, Smith said, the size of the civilian labor force — the proportion of the population who are 16 years old and older who are “not institutionalized” — and the percentage of that group who are employed or actively looking for work.
“The civilian labor force in Tennessee, certainly prior to the pandemic, was going up,” Smith said. “We were doing quite well. We were moving up at a steady pace, but when COVID hit, of course, the civil labor force … plummeted.”
There had been a steady increase in the size of the civilian labor force in Tennessee since 2000. After the initial shock to the force early in the pandemic, things began to look up in May 2020.
“Things started to trend upward,” Smith said. “(It was a) real nice bounce, both in terms of the size of the civilian labor force and number of people who were participating.”
In November, however, labor participation rates and the labor force dropped significantly.
Incentives
Employers such as Home Pride Inc., the manufacturing arm of Blevins Inc. of Nashville, a manufacturing housing supplier, are trying to appeal to potential hires through unique incentives.
“It’s more about trying something a little bit different,” said Rhonda Davidson, director of human resources for Blevins’s Inc. “It’s just to remind them (applicants), because we have a great reputation already, just trying to drum it up.”
On Thursday, Home Pride held a job fair for its new Bristol, Virginia location, which will manufacture windows. To attract the approximately 15 assembly workers needed for the new location — in addition to a few more for Home Pride’s two other locations — the fair was catered by D’s Street Grubb and there was a prize drawing for a grill and Yeti coolers.
In about the first hour of the job fair, only one person, Jerry Shipp of Bristol, Virginia, turned out to apply. Though he knew of the fair’s incentives, he said he just came for the job.
Shipp worked for Bristol Compressors for 25 years before it closed over two years ago. After he lost his job, Shipp earned an associate’s degree in HVAC from Virginia Highlands Community College in Abingdon.
Since graduating a couple of weeks ago, Shipp said he has applied for three jobs.
Some available positions at Home Pride don’t have education requirements — although a high school diploma is preferred — and they’re willing to train. Other benefits include competitive pay rates, complete benefits packages and employee referral bonuses.
Nursing shortage
The top occupation currently advertised online in Tennessee is registered nurses, with over 6,700 open positions.
“We are actively recruiting for several hundred nurses at this time,” said Ballad Health’s Chief Nursing Executive Lisa Smithgall.
On Ballad’s online career board, the integrated health care system has hundreds of open positions in Virginia and Tennessee ranging from pharmacy technicians to medical physicists.
“There were a lot of nurses that left the active, permanent workforce,” Smithgall said. “Several moved out just because of the pandemic.”
Some “baby boomer nurses,” Smithgall called them, also chose to retire earlier than expected or reached retirement age.
About 240 graduates were hired via partnerships with area nursing schools earlier this month, Smithgall said, but at least 300 are still needed.
“We’re trying to do all kinds of innovative ideas to try to bring nurses in,” she said, including creating flexible working hours.
The hospitality industry, Smith said, got “hammered” during the pandemic.
Other incentives are sign-on and retention bonuses. A $3,500 sign-on bonus is being offered to certified nursing assistants with at least one year of experience to work nights full-time in the A-6 dialysis/stroke unit at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, according to Ballad’s career board.
Smithgall added that nurses on staff during the height of the pandemic were offered retention bonuses.
Smith believes there are a number of reasons why people aren’t rejoining the workforce besides unemployment aid, including pursuing higher education and a lack of reliable child care.
How do employers get employees back to work? The “quick and dirty” way, Smith said, is to raise wages.
“When the labor supply is very, very tight, there is a tendency for wages to be bid up, but as the work force and the number of people seeking labor starts to go up, theoretically, that would serve to moderate the upward trending wages,” Smith said.
The outlook, Smith imagined, is a rise in labor participation and labor force as well an upward pressure on wages for the next year or so.
mbasileo@bristolnews.com | 276-285-4016 | Twitter: @MariaBasileo