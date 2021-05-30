Hiring signs everywhere, but area retail, restaurants struggle to fill jobs

“The civilian labor force in Tennessee, certainly prior to the pandemic, was going up,” Smith said. “We were doing quite well. We were moving up at a steady pace, but when COVID hit, of course, the civil labor force … plummeted.”

There had been a steady increase in the size of the civilian labor force in Tennessee since 2000. After the initial shock to the force early in the pandemic, things began to look up in May 2020.

“Things started to trend upward,” Smith said. “(It was a) real nice bounce, both in terms of the size of the civilian labor force and number of people who were participating.”

In November, however, labor participation rates and the labor force dropped significantly.

Incentives

Employers such as Home Pride Inc., the manufacturing arm of Blevins Inc. of Nashville, a manufacturing housing supplier, are trying to appeal to potential hires through unique incentives.

“It’s more about trying something a little bit different,” said Rhonda Davidson, director of human resources for Blevins’s Inc. “It’s just to remind them (applicants), because we have a great reputation already, just trying to drum it up.”