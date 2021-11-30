Hiring of four paramedics will ease shortage in Washington County

The four new county positions would cost about $64,500 if funded for an entire salary year, Kingsley-Varble said.

“We’re trying to get paramedics to go with those EMTs,” she said. “The whole key to this is the agency is responsible for an EMT. It’s up to the agency to prove the other part of these teams.”

Additionally, Kingsley-Varble said the county’s benefits plan has, so far, seemed attractive to prospective employees.

Supervisor Randy Pennington called the hiring plan “a good step” and made the motion to make the move.

“The numbers are down as far as volunteers,’ Pennington said. “You’ve got to have people in place and you have to have people with degrees to handle most any of these situations.”

In recent years, a shortage of reliable emergency services prompted the county to build a new emergency services center at Green Cove on the eastern side of the county.

That remote facility helps service a 19-square-mile area that had been served by the Mount Rogers Fire and Rescue of neighboring Grayson County, Virginia.

Officially, the new unit is known as the William and Mary Buchanan Emerge Services Faculty.