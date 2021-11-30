Hiring of four paramedics will ease shortage in Washington County

ABINGDON, Va. – The hiring of four paramedics in Washington County, Virginia, is a response to a nationwide shortage of qualified volunteers, according to the county’s emergency services director.
“We’ve had ongoing problems for a couple of years.” Theresa Kingsley-Varble, the county’s director of emergency services, said Monday. “This shortage is not just Washington County alone. It’s everywhere in the United States.”
Last week, the Washington County Board of Supervisors agreed to fund the hiring of four professional paramedics across the county. The board passed a plan to spend $115,000 to fund four positions plus uniforms for five months.
Two of those positions would be placed at the Washington County Life Saving Crew at Abingdon, Kingsley-Varble said.
“This will mean better coverage for the citizens of our service area,” Hailey Rogers, the captain of the crew said.
That unit serves as a backup for other units and remains busy answering approximately 4,000 calls a year. The other two positions would be assigned to the Valley Rescue Squad at Hayters Gap and the Damascus Volunteer Rescue Squad, according to Kingsley-Varble.
“There’s a shortage county-wide because the pay isn’t near what it should be, and there’s a non-existent volunteer base,” Kingsley Varble said. “There are very few actual volunteers. The others receive some sort of stipend – paid by the call or paid by a shift.”
The four new county positions would cost about $64,500 if funded for an entire salary year, Kingsley-Varble said.
“We’re trying to get paramedics to go with those EMTs,” she said. “The whole key to this is the agency is responsible for an EMT. It’s up to the agency to prove the other part of these teams.”
Additionally, Kingsley-Varble said the county’s benefits plan has, so far, seemed attractive to prospective employees.
Supervisor Randy Pennington called the hiring plan “a good step” and made the motion to make the move.
“The numbers are down as far as volunteers,’ Pennington said. “You’ve got to have people in place and you have to have people with degrees to handle most any of these situations.”
In recent years, a shortage of reliable emergency services prompted the county to build a new emergency services center at Green Cove on the eastern side of the county.
That remote facility helps service a 19-square-mile area that had been served by the Mount Rogers Fire and Rescue of neighboring Grayson County, Virginia.
Officially, the new unit is known as the William and Mary Buchanan Emerge Services Faculty.
“It was due to the rural location. And we had been utilizing Grayson County services. And we felt like we needed to provide a Washington County facility with services for those citizens,” Kingsley-Varble said.
Finding volunteers to serve at these facilities remains a challenge, Supervisor Mike Rush said. “Basically, there’s a volunteer problem everywhere.”
“And there has been a shortage in more remote areas of the county,” said Kingsley-Varble.
Yet that’s also true in cities, Mike Armstrong, the fire chief of Bristol, Virginia, said.
“Volunteers are dying out. They’re fading out and they’re not being replaced,” Armstrong said. “It’s just rare when you find somebody who is a true volunteer.”