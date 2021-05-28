 Skip to main content
Hillsville, Virginia, man dies in Smyth County crash
MARION, Va. — A Hillsville man died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash on state Route 16 in Smyth County, according to the Virginia State Police.

The VSP said a 2005 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, driven by David S. Greer, 49, was traveling north on Route 16 when he lost control coming out of a curve, crossed the center line and crashed the bike onto its side. Greer was thrown from the motorcycle and into the southbound lane, where he was struck by an oncoming 2016 Nissan Frontier.

Greer was flown to the Johnson City Medical Center in Tennessee, where he died Tuesday. The driver of the Nissan, who has not been identified, was not injured. The crash remains under investigation.

