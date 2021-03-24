 Skip to main content
Highlands to cover tuition, fee costs for students in 2021-22
ABINGDON, Va. – Virginia Highlands Community College plans to cover the costs of tuition and fees for its students for the upcoming academic year, school officials announced today.

School officials plan to use a some of its federal COVID relief funding to provide the opportunity for fall 2021 and spring 2022, according to college President Adam Hutchison.

“We recognize this has been an extraordinary year and we’re fully committed to do something extraordinary in return,” Hutchison said in a statement.

The plan is to offer a complete financial package for each student to cover up to 12 hours of tuition and fees with no minimum, regardless of a student’s income.

“After careful review, the college considered numerous ways the federal institutional relief funds could have been utilized. But, because of a firm commitment to our communities and the students we serve, there was no doubt this would be the very best way,” John Lentz, chairman of the college board, said in a written statement.

Virginia Highlands currently has about 2,900 students and primarily serves a 30-mile radius that includes the city of Bristol, Washing-ton and Smyth counties, plus Bristol Tennessee..

