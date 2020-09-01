 Skip to main content
Highland View students briefly evacuated due to fire
BRISTOL, Va. — Students were briefly evacuated from Highland View Elementary School on Monday after an electrical wire outside the school caught fire, Bristol Virginia Superintendent Keith Perrigan said.

The wire, which caught fire around noon, had to be replaced, which required a temporary power loss to the building. The Bristol Virginia Fire Department and BVU were called to the scene.

Students were moved to the gym on the other end of the building, though they were allowed to return to their classrooms later in the afternoon.

No one was injured.

