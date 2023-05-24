BRISTOL, Va. —Saying they had little choice given the cost of landfill remediation work, the Bristol Virginia City Council voted Tuesday to raise residential trash collection fees 81%.

Effective July 1, residential collection increases from $33 per month to $60 per month. The 4-1 vote, with Councilman Michael Pollard dissenting, was one of several increases approved Tuesday before the council voted 4-1 to finalize its spending plans for fiscal 2023-24.

Mayor Neal Osborne called it unavoidable given the millions of dollars of court-mandated work that is occurring and has yet to occur at the city’s embattled landfill.

“We’re court-ordered and legally bound to do these projects this year and next year. We’ll finish those up and we will have an increased cost going forward with the operation our solid waste division because we’re going to a different landfill than our own,” Osborne said after the two-hour meeting. “It is never going to be back at $33. My hope is, if we can get some help from the state or the federal government — any funding we can get — we might be able to look at reducing that rate somewhat but it will never get back to $33.”

The city is expected to borrow about $27 million to help pay off the landfill projects, if it receives no relief from either state or federal agencies.

Osborne said Tuesday he’s heard no update on the federal or state requests for funding.

The trash levy was the only increase to generate any flack from the public. City resident Chris Knupp again implored the council to reconsider or consider offering a price break.

“I’m gonna have to pay it. I know that,” Knupp said. “But before you vote, make it for the people that’s worked all their lives and other people … Please, please, please; give these other people a break.”

In voting against the increase, Pollard said he proposed an increase to $55.

“I hope we can revisit it later because we don’t have to wait until next year to change it,” Pollard said.

Vice Mayor Becky Nave was sympathetic.

“I don’t want to raise it at all. I would like to keep it at the current or at a lower fee. I know our retired, elderly and on fixed incomes, a lot of times they might have only one bag in their trash can,” she said. “I hate that we’re having to raise it and my hope is we can look at it and bring it back down.”

Councilman Jake Holmes echoed that hope that the council could reconsider and lower the rate at a later date.

The trash rate increase was one of two increases dedicated to the solid waste fund. The council also increased the commercial collection fees an average of $30 per month across multiple classifications. That is expected to generate an additional $22,000 per month, City Manager Randy Eads told the council.

Increases in the rates charged on prepared meals and hotel rooms were approved unanimously and those monies will go toward the $65.46 million general operating fund budget.

The meals tax will go up from 7% to 10% effective July 1, which is expected to generate an additional $3.4 million for city coffers. The lodging tax will increase from 9% to 13% effective July 1. The budget document shows the lodging tax is expected to generate $1.8 million during the current fiscal year with the increase expected generate an additional $1 million in 2023-24.

The final operating budget included a $500,000 increase for the school system, not the $1 million school leaders said they were expecting.

The spending plan also includes removing funding from Discover Bristol, the convention and visitors bureau arm of the Bristol Chamber and allocating $100,000 to Explore Bristol, a relatively new, nonprofit tourism organization.