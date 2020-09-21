High Point Elementary teacher named Region 7 Teacher of the Year

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. — Sarah M. Biggs, a reading teacher for first and second grades at High Point Elementary in Washington County, has been named the 2021 Virginia Regional Teacher of the Year for Region 7 (Southwest Virginia).

Biggs and seven other teachers across Virginia’s eight education regions learned of their awards Friday, according to a statement from the Virginia Department of Education.

The winners were congratulated by Gov. Ralph Northam, first lady Pamela Northam, Secretary of Education Atif Qarni, Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane and Board of Education President Daniel Gecker, the statement said.

“These eight extraordinary teachers are recognized by their local and regional colleagues as the best of the best,” Northam said in the statement. “Their dedication to their students and preparing young Virginians for success is unwavering, even in the face of challenges such as the coronavirus pandemic and having to adapt to dramatic changes in how they teach and connect with their students.”

“Virginia students are returning to learn, and our eight regional teachers of the year represent the tens of thousands of teachers across the commonwealth who are making this possible, regardless of how schools in their divisions are reopening,” Lane said.