High Point Elementary teacher named Region 7 Teacher of the Year

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. — Sarah M. Biggs, a reading teacher for first and second grades at High Point Elementary in Washington County, has been named the 2021 Virginia Regional Teacher of the Year for Region 7 (Southwest Virginia).
Biggs and seven other teachers across Virginia’s eight education regions learned of their awards Friday, according to a statement from the Virginia Department of Education.
The winners were congratulated by Gov. Ralph Northam, first lady Pamela Northam, Secretary of Education Atif Qarni, Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane and Board of Education President Daniel Gecker, the statement said.
“These eight extraordinary teachers are recognized by their local and regional colleagues as the best of the best,” Northam said in the statement. “Their dedication to their students and preparing young Virginians for success is unwavering, even in the face of challenges such as the coronavirus pandemic and having to adapt to dramatic changes in how they teach and connect with their students.”
“Virginia students are returning to learn, and our eight regional teachers of the year represent the tens of thousands of teachers across the commonwealth who are making this possible, regardless of how schools in their divisions are reopening,” Lane said.
“Despite the challenges they face every day in this very different school year, they are committed to the success of all learners and to our shared values of inclusion, excellence, service and optimism,” he added.
On Oct. 8, one of the eight regional winners will be selected as the 2021 Virginia Teacher of the Year, according to the statement. That statewide winner will become Virginia’s nominee in the National Teacher of the Year Program.
Biggs and the other regional winners were chosen from a pool of candidates nominated by school divisions across Virginia’s eight superintendent’s regions. They were picked based on their achievements, teaching philosophies and community involvement, the statement said.
“All of these teachers have impressive track records for inspiring students and leading them to deeper levels of learning in their respective content areas and grade levels,” Qarni said. “Their portfolios also demonstrate that their love of learning extends beyond their classrooms and into their communities.”
swade@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2511 | Twitter: @swadely
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.