'Hidden Rivers': Park Place Drive-In to show film that explores waterways of southern Appalachians

Seeing how Barter Theatre was producing shows at the Moonlite Drive-In in Abingdon inspired organizers, Hoel said. The group reached out to Jerry Harmon, owner of the Park Place Drive-In in Marion. He happily agreed to work with them to show “Hidden Rivers.”

“We’re so grateful to Jerry Harmon,” Hoel said.

She believes it’s a film that will appeal to a wide range of people — from those who love to fish the area’s rivers to those who enjoy the outdoors and are fascinated by nature. The film, she said, offers an opportunity to see aquatic life that’s not normally visible.

She also noted that chances to see the film aren’t common.

Hoel also proudly noted that the film features Eastern Hellbenders salamanders, which in the commonwealth are found only in Southwest Virginia.

The film will be shown Thursday at 7:45 p.m. at Park Place Drive-In. Admission is $5 per vehicle. Concessions and ice cream will be available for sale.

Attendees may sit in chairs next to their vehicle but are asked to observe social distancing at all times.