'Hidden Rivers': Park Place Drive-In to show film that explores waterways of southern Appalachians

Fish were trying to nibble on Casper Cox’s legs as the snorkeler was interviewed for the film “Hidden Rivers.” They didn’t, however, stop him from describing the hot spot of life that is found in the southern Appalachians.
The Tennessee man declares that more species of freshwater fish, crayfish, salamanders and mussels live in this region’s rivers than “anywhere else in the temperate world.”
“There’s an incredible amount of life,” Cox says.
Jeremy Monroe, director of the one-hour film that was 10 years in the making, said “Hidden Rivers” “explores the rivers and streams of the southern Appalachian region, North America’s most biologically rich waters. The film follows the work of conservation biologists and explorers throughout the region — revealing both the beauty and vulnerability of this aquatic life — and how many people are finding ways to protect these ecosystems.”
The film, produced by the nonprofit Freshwaters Illustrated of Oregon, caught the attention of Virginia Master Naturalists and leaders with the Upper Tennessee River Roundtable and Hungry Mother State Park in Marion.
Monica Hoel, of Emory, represents the Holston Rivers Chapter, Virginia Master Naturalist. She explained that the group partnered to buy the rights to show the film. They planned to show it this past summer during the Virginia Highlands Festival. Then along came the COVID-19 pandemic, which canceled the festival and most other large gatherings.
Seeing how Barter Theatre was producing shows at the Moonlite Drive-In in Abingdon inspired organizers, Hoel said. The group reached out to Jerry Harmon, owner of the Park Place Drive-In in Marion. He happily agreed to work with them to show “Hidden Rivers.”
“We’re so grateful to Jerry Harmon,” Hoel said.
She believes it’s a film that will appeal to a wide range of people — from those who love to fish the area’s rivers to those who enjoy the outdoors and are fascinated by nature. The film, she said, offers an opportunity to see aquatic life that’s not normally visible.
She also noted that chances to see the film aren’t common.
Hoel also proudly noted that the film features Eastern Hellbenders salamanders, which in the commonwealth are found only in Southwest Virginia.
The film will be shown Thursday at 7:45 p.m. at Park Place Drive-In. Admission is $5 per vehicle. Concessions and ice cream will be available for sale.
Attendees may sit in chairs next to their vehicle but are asked to observe social distancing at all times.
The sponsors will give out material on simple, easy steps everyone can take to care for the region’s waterways and environment. Hoel believes the film emphasizes “how fragile and how important” the region’s bio-diversity is.
Anyone who’s interested in learning more about the film showing may email Hoel at mhoel1985@gmail.com or Tanya Hall with Hungry Mother State Park at tanya.hall@dcr.virginia.gov.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!