Hero dog reunited with owner after being swept away in floodwaters

Patty Mullins' prayers were answered.

Mullins, 67, survived last week’s Buchanan County flash flood by clinging to branches of a tree in her backyard. The same raging floodwaters that brought her to that tree also carried away Vayda, her 2-year old black Labrador, after Vayda awakened Mullins from slumber and alerted her to the imminent danger.

Late Thursday, the two were reunited.

“She didn’t quite know it was me at first, and when I started talking, she jumped up to my shoulders loving and licking and kissing. It took just a second and then that was it,” an emotional Mullins said by phone Friday.

Vayda went missing early Wednesday morning, but word of Mullins miraculous survival and her missing dog spread quickly. On Thursday evening, she learned a dog matching Vayda’s description was seen at a house across from Twin Valley High School – more than a mile away her flood-ravaged home.

Mullins said her emotions took over while riding there with her Aunt Peggy Keen.

“I just wanted to cry. Before we even got there and I wasn’t sure it was even going to be her. When we went across the mountain I told Peggy, ‘It’s hitting me now.’ I’m going to start crying if this is her.”

The women stopped at several houses before finding the right one.

“The man said she came and laid down in his yard and he fed her. He kept her there and let her sleep on his porch,” she said.

The dog is healthy, missing only a collar.

“She’s perfect,” Mullins enthused. “Last night she must have dreamed about swimming because she kept kicking her feet all night. She treaded water all night … We went to sleep with her paw in my hand.”

Mullins credits Vayda with waking her around midnight Tuesday as flood waters from Dismal Creek rose to a foot deep in her bedroom. The pair climbed out a window and sought shelter atop Mullins’ pickup truck. Mullins was unable to lift the 70-lb. dog up and Vayda was carried away by the waters.

As waters rose up on the truck, Mullins made her way over and into the nearby tree. Relieved to be alive, Mullins was uncertain about her dog.

“I have been so blessed. I got my puppy dog back and have a place to stay,” she said.