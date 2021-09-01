Heavy tropical rainfall expected to continue in area

Heavy rainfall from the remnants of Hurricane Ida is expected to continue today in the Mountain Empire.

The hurricane, which caused catastrophic damage across Louisiana and knocked out power to more than 1 million customers, was centered on Tennessee on Tuesday. Its northeastern bands began hitting Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia early in the day, bringing rain to the area.

By Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service office in Morristown, Tennessee, issued a flash-flood watch for the entire region through 2 p.m. today. The area is expected to receive between 1-3 inches of rain, with some locally higher amounts, the alert states. Three to 4 inches of rain was expected further west of the area in the Cumberland Plateau region.

Although the storm was weakening as it pushed inland Monday and Tuesday, the National Weather Service said it was still causing torrential rainfall and strong wind gusts. A wind advisory was in effect for the higher elevations.

Today, showers and thunderstorms are possible with a high of about 74. More than a half inch of rain is expected. Rain is still possible tonight,and mostly sunny skies are expected to return Thursday with a high of about 79, according to the NWS.