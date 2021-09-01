Heavy tropical rainfall expected to continue in area

Heavy rainfall from the remnants of Hurricane Ida is expected to continue today in the Mountain Empire.
The hurricane, which caused catastrophic damage across Louisiana and knocked out power to more than 1 million customers, was centered on Tennessee on Tuesday. Its northeastern bands began hitting Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia early in the day, bringing rain to the area.
By Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service office in Morristown, Tennessee, issued a flash-flood watch for the entire region through 2 p.m. today. The area is expected to receive between 1-3 inches of rain, with some locally higher amounts, the alert states. Three to 4 inches of rain was expected further west of the area in the Cumberland Plateau region.
Although the storm was weakening as it pushed inland Monday and Tuesday, the National Weather Service said it was still causing torrential rainfall and strong wind gusts. A wind advisory was in effect for the higher elevations.
Today, showers and thunderstorms are possible with a high of about 74. More than a half inch of rain is expected. Rain is still possible tonight,and mostly sunny skies are expected to return Thursday with a high of about 79, according to the NWS.
Ida’s remnants threaten an area already impacted by heavy rain Monday morning, especially in the Hurley area of Buchanan County, Virginia. As a result, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency to respond to its impacts. Flooding is expected along the Interstate 81 and 66 corridors, the governor said in a news release.
“My thoughts are with those across the country impacted by this devastating storm,” Northam said. “While we’re fortunate in Virginia to have avoided the hurricane itself, heavy rainfall is expected to cause additional flash flooding and dangerous conditions in portions of the Commonwealth. I’m grateful to the first responders and rescue crews currently on the ground, and I urge Virginians in these regions to stay alert.”
A state of emergency allows Virginia to mobilize resources and deploy people and equipment to assist in response and recovery efforts. The declaration also allows officials from Virginia to coordinate planning and evacuation resources with state and local partners, the release states.
