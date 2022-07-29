 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Heavy rains delay flood assessment in Buchanan County

Ellen Howell's car surrounded by flood debris in Buchanan County. She was trapped inside and temporarily listed as missing.

Federal flood damage assessments in Buchanan County are now expected to be completed sometime next week.

A team from the Federal Emergency Management Agency was in the county this week but had to suspend completion of their work due to additional heavy rains in the affected areas. Parts of the county were hard hit by flash flooding on July 12 and 13 and, while more than 100 structures were impacted, there no fatalities and only one person was injured. 

“FEMA is planning on coming back next week to continue the damage assessments in Buchanan County. An exact day during the week has not been determined,” according to a Friday statement from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management. 

VDEM requested the federal assessment based on data collected during its initial damage assessments that took place days after heavy rainfall caused flash flooding in the Jewell Valley, Pilgrim’s Knob and Whitewood areas of the county, east of U.S. 460.

To seek federal assistance, joint preliminary damage assessments must be performed by the local government, VDEM, FEMA, and the Small Business Administration to determine the uninsured personal property losses. Should the damage criteria be met, Gov. Glenn Youngkin can request a major disaster declaration within 30 days of the incident. Should a request be made, the president can either approve or deny the request. 

A county official said at least two of the homes destroyed in the flooding were insured but most likely weren’t because flood insurance is expensive.

Initial damage reports completed by the state indicate 33 properties were destroyed, 32 sustained major damage, 28 had minor damage and there were 36 additional affected structures.

This does not include damages to public infrastructure like roadways and the county’s water system, which has a separate federal declaration process. The affected area was described as about 30 miles and the county PSA water system received extensive damage and parts of many roads were washed away.

The county also incurred “significant costs” for response and recovery operations, according to the state agency.

dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC | Facebook.com/david.mcgee.127

