Heavy rains cause issues with abandoned mines in Pound

Recent heavy rainfalls in the Pound, Virginia area have led to the Virginia Department of Energy (Virginia Energy) declaring two Abandoned Mine Land emergencies due to issues with subsidence and drainage from historic coal mining operations.

On Sunnydale Farm Road in Pound, an underground mine subsided creating a 15-feet deep void close to two homes. An access road to two homes was washed out on Bowser Hollow Road, also in Pound, by erosion from a coal surface mine that operated in the 1970s.

“Both of these issues put residents in danger,” Abandoned Mine Land Manager Lesa Baker said. Public safety is our first priority at Virginia Energy so we were able to get crews to the site quickly to fix these problems. Heavy rainfall often increases the impact of issues caused by abandoned mine lands so it is not uncommon for our team to receive several calls after.”  

An AML grant of $137,700 will fill the void on Sunnydale Farm Road and stabilize the surrounding area. McFall Excavating is currently working at the site. They will use concrete and grout to fill the hole. The underground mine was active from 1950-1960.

C&S Construction and Excavating, Inc. is working in Pound to make the road accessible once again. With an AML grant of $65,000, the contractor will build drainage controls, add two culverts and upgrade an existing ditch to better control erosion from the historic surface mine. Stone will also be placed along the streambank and the road will be graded and resurfaced.

 

