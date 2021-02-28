 Skip to main content
Heavy rain expected to continue into Monday morning for Bristol region
Heavy rain expected to continue into Monday morning for Bristol region

Thunderstorms and heavy rain are expected to continue through Monday morning, said Tim Doyle, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Morristown, Tennessee.

In the greater Bristol region, winds could be gusting up to 30 mph on Monday morning, Doyle said. “It could be a little stronger than that.”

Rain is expected to end around noon, Doyle said.

Temperatures should fall to freezing on Monday night in Bristol.

More rain is expected on Tuesday night, according to Doyle.

A flood watch is in effect through 7 p.m. on Monday, Doyle said. “We’re just kind of monitoring it.”

