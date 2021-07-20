 Skip to main content
Heavy police presence this afternoon in Bristol, Tennessee neighborhood
Heavy police presence this afternoon in Bristol, Tennessee neighborhood

There is a heavy police presence in a Bristol, Tennessee neighborhood today

Police surround a neighborhood in the Hazelwood Avenue area.

 David McGee

BRISTOL, Tenn. -- There is a heavy police presence this afternoon in the area of Hazelwood Avenue off Virginia Avenue, Carolina Avenue and Maryland Avenue in Bristol, Tennessee.

A number of police cruisers and officers, some with guns drawn, can be seen in the neighborhood.

Many of the side streets have been blocked off to traffic.

No information has been released by the city's Police Department about what is happening there.

Check back for updates to this story.

