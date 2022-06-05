Hearing will determine future of remaining SFUD commissioners

A hearing date is set to determine if South Fork Utility District (SFUD) commissioners will be removed from their positions.

On July 14, a contested case hearing will be held in Nashville as a state board will be tasked with ruling on the removal of SFUD commissioners more than three months after an investigation found potential violations in the Bristol water district’s financial practices.

The process of removing SFUD commissioners from the district’s board was initiated by the Tennessee Utility Management Review Board (UMRB), which approved staff recommendations on the matter on April 28.

So far, just two SFUD commissioners – Jim Graham and Joe Warren – have resigned in the aftermath of the report, leaving three remaining board members.

Potential mismanagement of SFUD was brought to light when the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury (COT) published an investigative report on April 7. The investigation found the district, and its previous two entities, made “questionable payments” of more than $1.6 million to its district manager, Garry Smith, or businesses in which he had ownership interest from May 2018 to June 2021. The report also found potential violations of state conflict of interest law and a general lack of formal purchasing and personnel policies.

After the report, calls for resignations of the district’s commissioners and manager ensued, yet SFUD’s fate remains in limbo two months later as its customers wait to see what will happen to their district.

The UMRB has ordered SFUD to voluntarily merge with another entity, such as the City of Bristol Tennessee, the Bristol-Bluff City Utility District or the Blountville Utility District. If a merger is not done voluntarily, SFUD must complete feasibility studies into potential mergers by Dec. 16; however, a six-month extension may be given for that deadline, meaning a resolution to the issue could remain unseen well into next year.

The SFUD Board of Commissioners are scheduled to meet June 9 and are expected to certify three nominees for a vacant position on the board. The nominees will go to Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable, who said he will consult with county commissioners before making an appointment.

According to John Dunn, COT spokesperson, the July 14 hearing will be held in front of an administrative law judge and is “the formal process” for removing district commissioners.

“The UMRB would hear testimony and make a ruling,” Dunn said in an email. “The [judge] presides but does not rule.”

There has been no criminal action taken against any members of SFUD, a decision that would be made by Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus, who is considering civil action against Smith.

According to Staubus, the COT’s investigation is ongoing, and only after it is complete will he make a decision regarding civil action.

COT has not received word of any official resignation from Smith.

