Hearing for South Fork commissioners postponed

The three remaining commissioners of a Bristol, Tennessee water district will have to wait even longer to see if they’ll be removed from their positions.

A contested case hearing for the South Fork Utility District (SFUD) was scheduled to be held in front of the state’s Utility Management Review Board (UMRB) in Nashville Thursday, July 14, but has been postponed due to a health issue involving a Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury (COT) staff member.

A new date has not been set for the proceedings, which will serve as the formal process of potentially removing South Fork’s commissioners. The hearing will also be held in front of an administrative law judge; however, the UMRB will rule on whether or not SFUD’s commissioners will be removed after hearing testimony. UMRB staff supports the removals.

The removal of South Fork’s board members is being sought after an investigative report published by the COT April 7 found that the district and its previous two entities paid their district manager, or companies in which he had ownership interest, more than $1.6 million in “questionable payments” from May 2018 to June 2021. The report also outlined potential conflict of interest violations as well as “internal control and compliance deficiencies” like a lack of purchasing and personnel policies. Two South Fork commissioners subsequently resigned from the board.

In April, the UMRB ordered the district to conduct a rate study for current operations and feasibility studies into potential mergers with neighboring districts by December, if they would not voluntarily merge with another district.

At this month’s board meeting, South Fork commissioners agreed to sign an engagement letter for a feasibility study. A rate study was already underway.

UMRB staff members have said they are not confident that SFUD remaining a sole entity is in the best interest of its roughly 3,400 customers.

