Hearing date set for woman charged with killing boyfriend in Piney Flats
top story
Piney Flats, Tennessee

Hearing date set for woman charged with killing boyfriend in Piney Flats

sturgill

Teresa Sturgill
BHC logo square

A preliminary hearing will be held March 31, 2021 for the woman who faces charges of shooting and killing her boyfriend in Piney Flats over the weekend, according to the Sullivan County General Sessions Court.

Teresa G. Sherrill, 48, was charged with second-degree murder of her boyfriend, 71-year-old John Sherrill, according to a Monday statement from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies had responded to a Sunday night 911 call from Teresa Sherrill, who reported that she’d shot John Sherrill and said that he’d attacked her. When the deputies reached the scene at 341 Warren Road in Piney Flats, they found the boyfriend dead.

SCSO Lt. David Meade said John Sherrill’s body—which appeared to have both knife and gunshot wounds—is being autopsied at the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center in Johnson City. The investigation of the murder is continuing, he said.

Meade said Teresa Sherrill, who is being held in the Sullivan County jail on a $10,000 bond, did not bond out of jail.

