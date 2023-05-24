WISE, Va. — Last week, The Health Wagon was awarded the 2023 Best Practice Charity Award from the National Association of Nonprofit Organizations & Executives.

The award was presented during the organization’s convention in Las Vegas, according to a written statement.

It was presented to the Health Wagon because of its stewardship in financial excellence, outstanding organizational development, leadership excellence and programmatic activities – with over 42 programs continually improving the health of rural Appalachia.

“We’re proud to receive the 2023 Best Practice Charity Award and are grateful for the countless way NANOE supports nonprofit leaders who grow their charitable mission,” Health Wagon President and CEO Dr. Teresa Tyson said in the statement.

Since its founding, Health Wagon’s mission is to provide compassionate, quality health care to the medically underserved people in the mountains of Appalachia. Its mandate is to promote a healthy community through education, empowerment, collaboration and outreach.

“For nearly three decades Dr. Tyson, Dr. Paula Hill-Collins & board member Sheilah Collins have distinguished themselves as sector leaders. They’ve grown Health Wagon’s financial capacity by applying free-market enterprise principles that ensures future sustainability. Watch this team of veterans if you want to learn how to do charity right,” NANOE Co-Founder Jimmy LaRose said.

The organization is a nationwide network of nonprofits whose committed to significant and sustainable impact transforms the communities they serve. Its membership includes over 3,700 impact organizations who believe that “innovation never fears a challenge” and that the greatest contribution nonprofit practitioners can make to charity is to become the creative, thinking enterprise-leaders our sector so desperately needs.