Health providers mixed on Gov. Lee actions

“For months now, we’ve seen the beneficial effects of masking and physical distancing — as well as the disastrous effects if those recommendations are disregarded. These steps by the governor add important tools to help slow down the virus and, most importantly, save local lives,” the system’s statement continued.

Lee stopped short of requiring masks in public, saying “70% of Tennesseans are under a mask requirement. I commend the local officials who have implemented mask requirements. Because of that, 80% of Tennesseans report they wear their masks most or all of the time, and I thank them for doing this. We need them to continue and the remaining 20% to wear a mask and protect their health.”

However, the Tennessee Medical Association implored Lee to make public mask-wearing a state requirement.

“The physicians of the Tennessee Medical Association have consistently recommended that mask requirement orders be issued in all counties with over 10 new cases per 100,000 population per day. Since the best county in Tennessee at present has over 80 new cases/100,000/day over the past seven days, we believe all Tennessee counties should be under mask requirement orders at this time,” Dr. M. Kevin Smith, TMA president, said in a statement.