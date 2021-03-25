 Skip to main content
Health officials: Young Life camp event has potential to be 'large' COVID-19 cluster
Health officials: Young Life camp event has potential to be 'large' COVID-19 cluster

COVID-19 logo

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — A Sullivan County Regional Health Department official said Thursday that her department is struggling to contact local residents who could have been exposed to COVID-19 at a recent Young Life camp in North Carolina — and said the county could see “a large cluster” of cases tied to the event.

At a little before 3 p.m. Thursday, the department announced a health alert for people who attended the camp.

“Several campers from the region” have tested positive for COVID-19 and “were infectious while attending the camp,” the statement said.

The event took place between Friday and Sunday at a Young Life camp at Windy Gap, according to a statement from the department. The camp’s website states that it’s just north of Asheville, North Carolina, in a town called Weaverville.

“Anyone attending the camp during this time period should quarantine, monitor for symptoms, pursue testing if they become ill, and seek medical care with progressive illness,” the statement said. “The end of the 14-day quarantine is April 4, 2021 using [Tennessee Department of Health] and [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] isolation and quarantine guidelines.”

Asked why the health department didn’t just directly contact the residents in question, Public Information Officer Rachel Dean said it wasn’t that simple.

“[The Young Life camp event] involved a significant number of individuals in an activity outside of the school system, and we are having trouble contacting the parents [and] children due to lack of information,” she said.

“This has potential to be a large cluster, and we understand many attended the event from Bristol [and] Kingsport, [and] we are trying to communicate to them through this message regarding quarantine and isolation,” she added.

The statement said that the health department is still offering free COVID-19 tests at its Blountville office “on a drive-up basis,” and asked the public to keep following pandemic safety protocols and get vaccinated as soon as they can.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

