Health officials report a mostly flu-less flu season for SW Va., NE Tenn.

Shelton and May also said their health departments have seen very few cases of people catching both the flu and COVID-19.

“That was one of our concerns coming into the flu season,” Shelton said. “We’re thankful that the flu is not worse than it is.”

The entire country appears to be in the same boat. In a color-coded map of influenza-like illness prevalence by state on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website for the week ending Feb. 13, every state but two was shaded emerald, the color for the lowest possible level of flu activity.

Only South Carolina was a lighter green, to show a level of activity still considered minimal, while data wasn’t available for Texas. The CDC noted that those activity levels are “unusually low” for this time of year.

May said he thinks it’s likely that Sullivan County’s low flu activity stems in part from the social distancing, mask wearing, rigorous handwashing and other guidelines people are following to ward off COVID-19.

“All of these policies that have helped control COVID-19 are effective at controlling the flu,” he said.

He said the county had also managed to vaccinate a lot of people this flu season, and thought that probably played a role, too.