Health experts: Vaccines ‘light’ at end of COVID tunnel

Health experts hail vaccinations as “the light” at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel, but none can define just how much longer that tunnel might be.
Just one year after the first case struck this region, more than 22.6% of its 934,500 residents have received the first dose of vaccine and more than 13.7% are fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, according to information from the Tennessee and Virginia departments of health.
First dose vaccinations are running at 23.8% of the Southwest Virginia population and 21.9% in Northeast Tennessee.
Thus far, more than 90,000 cases and over 1,900 deaths have occurred across 10 counties of Northeast Tennessee and 10 counties and two cities of far Southwest Virginia.
“It’s a race. We need to get the vaccine out to as many people as possible and minimize the spread of this virus,” said Gary Mayes, director of the Sullivan County Regional Health Department.
Asked what the future might look like, Mayes declined to look too far forward.
“If you try to stretch your horizon out too far, you’re not going to get a lot of clarity. The vaccine is a game changer. What we’ve got to do as a region is continue vaccinating people as much as we can as quickly as we can,” Mayes said. “There are concerns about the variants, but the more vaccine we have and more compliance we have with social distancing and mask wearing, we block the virus and limit its ability to mutate and generate variants. If we can break the chain of transmission, the better off we’ll be. That is our overarching strategy.”
Dr. Clay Runnels, chief physician executive of Ballad Health, concurred.
“I think the continued rollout of the vaccine, which has really ramped up over the past couple of weeks, is important. There are more access points for people to get the vaccine. This is the time to really focus on getting that vaccine out and getting as many people immunized as we can to avoid another surge,” Runnels said.
Tennessee and Virginia health departments report widespread local acceptance of the vaccine, with more interest than doses.
Federal and state vaccine rollouts have been clunky at times and marked by frequent changes. Some three months into the process, health officials in both states say they possess the infrastructure to deliver far more doses than they’re currently receiving, but they welcome recent increases.
“This is a slow-but-steady wins the race game. We have the capacity to give out four times more vaccine than what we’re giving out right now. We will deliver whatever we receive and get it into arms as quickly as we receive it,” said Dr. Stephen May, medical director of the Sullivan County Regional Health Department.
“We’ll be bringing on our community partners. When we have enough vaccine, we have it on every street corner and everybody getting it, that’s when we’ll see the biggest move forward. Right now, we have to do a targeted approach to get those with the greatest risk first,” May said.
Tennessee just expanded vaccinations to include category 1c, which adds people age 16 and over with high risk comorbidities and caregivers of children with high risk comorbidities, according to the state health department. Shots remain available for residents age 65 and older, health care workers, first-responders, teachers and other specific categories.
Sullivan has been holding mass vaccination events at Bristol Motor Speedway and Dragway, as well as the Kingsport Civic Auditorium. Across Virginia, health districts are also hosting larger events by appointment only.
Virginia, at this writing, remains in phase 1b. The state recently established an online portal and call center for people to pre-register for vaccines and expanded delivery to include more pharmacies.
Variants being monitored
Health officials are closely monitoring the spread of multiple COVID-19 variants and how they behave. They say variants are a natural progression as diseases evolve in response to medications.
“Viruses can’t mutate if they can’t replicate. If you’ve got viruses raging through your community, you are a perfect setup for those replicating viruses to change and adapt, just like everything else,” Dr. May said. “Things are getting better, but we cannot drop our guard. We’ve got to push this replicating virus down until they can’t replicate to make the different variants that are popping up.”
On its website, the Centers for Disease Control acknowledges, “we’re still learning how effective the vaccines are against variants. … Early data show the vaccines may work against some variants but could be less effective against others.”
May said the overarching message may be getting lost in the discussion.
“As we get farther, the vaccines may not be 100% effective at reducing disease transmission; there may be variants that can still cause disease,” May said. “But Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna are virtually 100% effective at preventing hospitalization and preventing death. That’s the really important message.”
Rapid delivery to market
Mayes said the rapid development and deployment of multiple versions of COVID-19 vaccine — delivered to market less than a year after the disease first struck this country — is “incredible.”
In his role on the Health and Oversight and Investigations subcommittees of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-9th, has heard regularly from vaccine-makers.
“The normal span to get a vaccine approved is five to 10 years. Based on Operation Warp Speed, we had a vaccine in less than a year. That is amazing,” Griffith said. “The disease is a huge negative; its effect on the economy is a huge negative, but the fact we were able to get a vaccine out there — now we have three, and I expect by June 1 we’ll have five — is amazing.”
Drugmaker AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine is being used in Europe and considered for use in the U.S., but this week Germany suspended its use over concerns about possible links to blood clots. Another vaccine developed by drugmaker Novavax — is currently in phase III clinical trials with reports of 95% efficacy.
Pfizer was already developing the technology employed in its COVID vaccine for use in future flu vaccines, Griffith said.
He said the U.S. expects to have 600 million doses from Pfizer and Moderna by July 1 and another 100 million from Johnson & Johnson.
Is it safe?
The overwhelming question surrounding vaccines rushed to market in months instead of years involves safety.
“All the signs indicate it’s safe. The technology was being worked on for some time prior. The science of it looks good, but it’s never 100%,” Griffith said.
Sullivan County has administered nearly 60,000 doses since December, with no major life-threatening reactions, May said.
“The incidence of anaphylaxis [severe allergic reaction] is about 4.5 [cases] per million [vaccinations]. Penicillin — that we give out every day like water — is like 50 to 100 in 10,000 cases,” May said. “At all of our sites, we are prepared for that reaction, and we’ve not had a single death in Tennessee from a reaction that I’m aware of. In our PODS [points of dispensing], we’ve not had any reaction that required a transport to the hospital or use of epinephrine.”
Asked his professional opinion of the vaccines, May said he has taken it and administered doses to his 80-year-old mother.
“If I’m willing to give that to the ones I love the most, I feel it’s a safe vaccine. I think it’s a very efficacious vaccine at keeping my mother alive and out of the hospital, and those are the endpoints I’m really interested in,” May said.
Much like wearing masks, the vaccine issue also became heavily politicized.
“For whatever reason, the word the vaccine was coming and would truly be safe got muddled up in politics. I’m not putting blame on either side, it just did,” Griffith said. “On the left was concern that Trump was putting things forward without the science. I could see the science was there but understand why you would think that. That, in turn, made people suspicious the vaccines wouldn’t work or weren’t really coming. There is a natural and probably appropriate distrust of the federal government.”
Dr. May said the public response to facets of COVID-19 resembles its response to the 1918 Spanish flu.
“Books will be written. I think the social fabric and social responses we saw were identical to the 1918 pandemic. We have had same challenges with public health measures in 2020, but not a lot has changed in psychology and response to disease,” May said.
Lessons learned
Despite all the negatives generated by the pandemic, Griffith said, some positives have emerged.
“It’s horrible we had to have so many people get sick and so many people die, but these new [vaccine] models, we were able to do this stuff faster and, because it was an emergency, we may have figured out how to make the FDA (Federal Drug Administration) more efficient. We want to be safe, but we’ve figured out ways to do things,” Griffith said.
“Another positive — and never forgetting those who got sick or passed away — is telehealth. We changed the rules for telehealth so Medicaid and Medicare could reimburse for telehealth during the COVID crisis. We had a hearing and Rs and Ds (Republicans and Democrats) are in complete agreement telehealth has worked very well in many circumstances,” he said.
Dr. May said the pandemic should spur a massive change in the way health care is delivered.
“We’ve got to change the way we practice medicine and how we practice public health,” May said. “Never again should we have waiting rooms full of sick people, shoulder to shoulder. Never should we see that again. We still need to encourage, if you’re sick you need to stay home. Going to work when you’re sick and giving it to your workmates and others is not a show of bravery, it is inconsiderate to your fellow man. The things we’ve learned in the operation of our schools is also tremendous — with virtual learning.”
Precautions should remain
Health experts also agree this is no time to put away face masks or forget about social distancing.
“The biggest danger I see for our immediate future is complacency and moving too quickly away from what we know works,” Dr. May said. “That includes wearing a mask, keeping our distance.”
That is also the recommendation from Ballad Health.
“The best thing we can do now is promote masking, handwashing and distancing. I think that’s still important,” Dr. Runnels said. “I think the pandemic is going in the right direction. I think we’re seeing some light at the end of the tunnel. It’s hard to say where the end of that tunnel is, but the best way is to keep doing the things we’re doing for a little bit longer.”
