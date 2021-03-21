Health experts: Vaccines ‘light’ at end of COVID tunnel

Health experts hail vaccinations as “the light” at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel, but none can define just how much longer that tunnel might be.

Just one year after the first case struck this region, more than 22.6% of its 934,500 residents have received the first dose of vaccine and more than 13.7% are fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, according to information from the Tennessee and Virginia departments of health.

First dose vaccinations are running at 23.8% of the Southwest Virginia population and 21.9% in Northeast Tennessee.

Thus far, more than 90,000 cases and over 1,900 deaths have occurred across 10 counties of Northeast Tennessee and 10 counties and two cities of far Southwest Virginia.

“It’s a race. We need to get the vaccine out to as many people as possible and minimize the spread of this virus,” said Gary Mayes, director of the Sullivan County Regional Health Department.

Asked what the future might look like, Mayes declined to look too far forward.