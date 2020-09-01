Health district warns of COVID-19 outbreak in churches

The Mount Rogers Health District is warning the public about the potential for COVID-19 outbreaks in churches and other faith-based settings.

On Tuesday, the district said there have been multiple outbreaks of COVID-19 in houses of worship throughout the area. Recently, one outbreak associated with a church has recorded more than 40 associated COVID-19 cases.

“We value our faith communities and the support and encouragement they provide during these trying times,” said Karen Shelton MD, director. “We want these communities to continue to be able to provide these important services, and implore both faith leaders and congregants to take steps to keep themselves and their communities safe.”

Whenever possible, faith communities should hold gatherings outside rather than inside, the district said. Social distancing and hand washing is also important, the district said.

“Unfortunately, our houses of worship are not immune to either the spread or severity of COVID-19 disease,” said Shelton. “We look forward to working together with faith communities to keep everyone as safe as possible.”

