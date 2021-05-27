Health director: Access issues play role in region's vaccination rate

“Currently, the lack of access does hamper their ability to ask questions, find their own good information — correct and true information,” Shelton said. “We have addressed this by a lot of people who’ve called the health department or called the pharmacy or the health care provider. We’ve encouraged people to help families, friends, neighbors who may not have access and sign them up — especially the elderly population.”

She said Southwest Virginia health departments are trying to zero in to reach people without ready access and those unable to travel significant distances.

“This new move where we distribute the vaccine in smaller increments and through more local providers will go a long way with helping people to access their local physicians and have local health care providers give them that one-on-one information,” she said. “Unfortunately, a lot of people who are not interested in the vaccine may not go to a health care provider regularly or have one, so we need to continue [exploring] how we can best message in these areas.”

Another issue is some Southwest Virginia residents receive health care and their vaccine in another state, she said.

“Some of our challenges are data acquisition. Currently, vaccines given out of state do not show up in our counts and — as we border North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky and West Virginia — this makes it challenging to discern our true vaccine numbers,” Shelton said. “Virginia is working to access this data.”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.