Health director: Access issues play role in region's vaccination rate

A lack of access to COVID-19 vaccines and accurate information is hindering residents of rural areas, but local health departments are taking steps to address that, Dr. Karen Shelton, director of the Mount Rogers Health District, told a congressional subcommittee Wednesday.
Shelton, who also serves as interim director of the region’s Cumberland Plateau and LENOWISCO health districts, said lack of access, more than hesitancy, is likely contributing to a flattening of the vaccine curve in recent weeks.
She was one of five witnesses who testified virtually before the House Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations.
“We know there is some vaccine hesitancy in our community; however, many labeled as hesitant have simply not had access to vaccines or opportunities to have their questions answered,” Shelton said during her opening remarks. “We feel it is important not to label our population in order to avoid creating resistance where it may not exist.
“We know there are multiple reasons why people choose not to be vaccinated — medical, religious, political,” she said. “We feel our role is to provide education and opportunity about vaccinations and meeting people where they are in their own community and being champions for the vaccine.”
Shelton also addressed the lack of reliable broadband service in much of this region, when Virginia’s early vaccine scheduling tools were primarily online.
“We realized early on the vaccination rollout heavily favored the tech-savvy — those with internet, cell service and smartphones and computers,” she said. “As vaccine supply increased and demand decreased, we transitioned to our mobile units in May to reach areas of the community that were more remote and had less broadband access. We are working with county administrators, emergency coordinators, schools, safety entities and local businesses to increase vaccine uptake.”
Part of that strategy is going to events and locations where people already gather.
Ranking committee member, Virginia U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-9th, said a new Centers for Disease Control report shows rural areas are receiving vaccines at lower rates than urban areas.
“My district is actually doing fairly well, but this study demonstrates a need to identify the barriers in many rural communities and find solutions to remove them,” Griffith said, adding that he has heard from constituents who have concerns about the vaccines.
“Two common factors are lack of information on the technology of the COVID-19 vaccines, as well as a lack of access to receive the vaccine,” he said. “The good part about these barriers is they can be removed. We can provide accurate information about the decades of development for the MRNA technology used in two of the vaccines [Pfizer and Moderna] and that there were no cuts in safety requirements, just cuts in red tape.”
COVID-19 Vaccination Rates in Virginia: May 26, 2021
|Locality
|First
|Fully
|Bristol
|38.20%
|31.00%
|Buchanan
|39.10%
|33.00%
|Dickenson
|39.30%
|32.60%
|Lee
|32.20%
|25.40%
|Norton
|42.30%
|31.40%
|Russell
|41.50%
|34.10%
|Scott
|34.50%
|28.80%
|Smyth
|41.70%
|34.00%
|Tazewell
|34.80%
|28.30%
|Washington
|43.40%
|36.10%
|Wise
|37.80%
|28.90%
|Wythe
|34.30%
|26.20%
|Virginia
|53.60%
|43.00%
|United States
|49.70%
|39.70%
COVID-19 Vaccination Rates in Tennessee: May 26, 2021
|Locality
|First
|Fully
|Carter
|29.00%
|25.50%
|Cocke
|37.00%
|32.80%
|Greene
|33.90%
|29.50%
|Hamblen
|29.70%
|25.70%
|Hancock
|24.90%
|22.50%
|Hawkins
|31.20%
|27.60%
|Johnson
|29.30%
|26.10%
|Sullivan
|39.20%
|34.70%
|Unicoi
|39.60%
|35.10%
|Washington
|45.10%
|39.40%
|Tennessee
|38.70%
|32.80%
|United States
|49.70%
|39.70%
As of Wednesday, nearly 50% of Americans have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine, and 40% are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. Virginia was at 53.6% with one dose and 43% fully vaccinated.
Those rates are considerably lower across the 10 counties and two cities of far Southwest Virginia, where 38% of residents have received the first dose and about 31% are fully vaccinated. Only Washington, Russell and Smyth counties and the city of Norton have more than 40% of residents with first doses, while five localities have less than 30% of residents fully vaccinated.
The hearing was held with the stated purpose of finding ways to improve uptake of the vaccine, said Subcommittee Chairwoman Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Colorado.
“This hearing addresses one of the most consequential issues this subcommittee has examined, the pressing need to increase COVID-19 confidence and uptake in the United States,” DeGette said. “If not enough people get vaccinated, the massive investments that we’ve made to develop the vaccines and the extraordinary efforts to make the vaccine available will never reach their full potential.”
Large numbers of unvaccinated people allow the virus to continue infecting people and mutating, witness Dr. Saad Omer of the Yale Institute of Health told the subcommittee.
Asked later about barriers, Shelton said there are literal and virtual ones, especially when people are forced to sign up online or don’t have a regular health care provider to access information.
“Currently, the lack of access does hamper their ability to ask questions, find their own good information — correct and true information,” Shelton said. “We have addressed this by a lot of people who’ve called the health department or called the pharmacy or the health care provider. We’ve encouraged people to help families, friends, neighbors who may not have access and sign them up — especially the elderly population.”
She said Southwest Virginia health departments are trying to zero in to reach people without ready access and those unable to travel significant distances.
“This new move where we distribute the vaccine in smaller increments and through more local providers will go a long way with helping people to access their local physicians and have local health care providers give them that one-on-one information,” she said. “Unfortunately, a lot of people who are not interested in the vaccine may not go to a health care provider regularly or have one, so we need to continue [exploring] how we can best message in these areas.”
Another issue is some Southwest Virginia residents receive health care and their vaccine in another state, she said.
“Some of our challenges are data acquisition. Currently, vaccines given out of state do not show up in our counts and — as we border North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky and West Virginia — this makes it challenging to discern our true vaccine numbers,” Shelton said. “Virginia is working to access this data.”
