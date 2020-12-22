Health departments offer COVID-19 self-testing

Health departments across Northeast Tennessee are now offering self-testing for COVID-19 as workers prepare to provide vaccines.

Self-testing will allow staff members to transition to vaccination of frontline healthcare providers and first responders, according to a statement. Local county health departments will continue to offer COVID-19 testing five days a week at no charge for anyone who wishes to be tested.

“State-run health departments currently collect an average of only 16 percent of all COVID-19 tests statewide and our change will not affect the wide availability of testing through private providers in Tennessee,” Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said in a written statement.

“While the arrival of vaccines is welcome, it is imperative that we not let up on basic best practices and continue to protect each other by wearing masks, practicing social distancing and staying home when sick.”

The new COVID-19 self-tests will be offered to adults Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays beginning Dec. 21 at health departments across Northeast Tennessee. Test results may be available within 72 hours of arrival at the lab, depending on the volume of tests the lab receives.