Health departments offer COVID-19 self-testing

Health departments across Northeast Tennessee are now offering self-testing for COVID-19 as workers prepare to provide vaccines.
Self-testing will allow staff members to transition to vaccination of frontline healthcare providers and first responders, according to a statement. Local county health departments will continue to offer COVID-19 testing five days a week at no charge for anyone who wishes to be tested.
“State-run health departments currently collect an average of only 16 percent of all COVID-19 tests statewide and our change will not affect the wide availability of testing through private providers in Tennessee,” Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said in a written statement.
“While the arrival of vaccines is welcome, it is imperative that we not let up on basic best practices and continue to protect each other by wearing masks, practicing social distancing and staying home when sick.”
The new COVID-19 self-tests will be offered to adults Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays beginning Dec. 21 at health departments across Northeast Tennessee. Test results may be available within 72 hours of arrival at the lab, depending on the volume of tests the lab receives.
On these days, public health staff members at each site will provide self-testing kits to adults who wish to be tested, according to a written statement. Individuals will remain in their vehicles while completing paperwork and collecting their samples. Health departments will submit the samples for testing and participants will register and receive results online. The self-tests are not approved for children under age 18.
Children and adults unable to register online can still receive the standard drive-through nasal swab COVID-19 tests on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Carter County’s health department offers testing between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., Washington County Tennessee offers testing from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Johnson County offers testing from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
County health departments will be closed and will not offer COVID-19 testing Thursday and Friday and Dec. 31, 2020-Jan. 1, 2021, in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.