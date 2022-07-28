Health department brings awareness to human trafficking

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – For the third year, participants placed red sand in the cracks of the sidewalk outside the Sullivan County Regional Health Department Thursday morning to raise awareness of the issue of human trafficking.

The Sullivan County Regional Health Department, the Branch House Family Justice Center and the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking, hosted the Red Sand Project event to raise awareness about the issue in the area.

Rebecca Sturgill, the Sullivan County Regional Health Department violence prevention coordinator, explained the meaning behind the filling of the sidewalk cracks with red sand and highlighted the role that individuals in their communities have to speak up when they identify signs of trafficking.

“The whole symbolism behind it is to not let people fall through the cracks, to keep your eyes open,” Sturgill said. “Victims might not identify themselves as victims because nobody wants to be a victim and especially if they’re a child. They don’t know what’s happening and that it’s wrong. So it’s up to people around them to protect them, to keep you’re their eyes open and just really be aware of what’s happening.”

Sturgill and her team handed out pamphlets to participants with information about the two types of human trafficking, sex trafficking and labor trafficking, as well as a list of human trafficking signs to look out for. Those range from possible victims seeming disoriented or confused, to being fearful of authority figures or having injuries in various stages of healing.

“The largest form of human trafficking that we have here is individuals trafficking children for the purpose of drugs or money,” Sturgill said. “It could be a family member. It could be a stranger. It’s everywhere.”

The Red Sand Project began in 2014, with the mission to combat modern-day slavery. Now the project is taking place across the U.S., as well as in more than 70 other countries.

The most important advice Sturgill gave for individuals who suspect a case of human trafficking happening around them is that “If you see something, say something if you suspect anything. If it feels wrong, they should say something.”

There are three ways to seek help or report human trafficking: By calling 1-888-373-7888; by texting “BEFREE” to 233733; or by live chat at humantraffickinghotline.org