Health Department asks people to help with quarantine, contract tracing

DIY contact tracing

Meanwhile, May said, people who test positive for COVID-19 should go ahead and call the people they recently came in close contact with.

“It takes 30 minutes to an hour to do a [COVID-19] case investigation,” May said. “Then you’ve got to notify all the contacts. So all you have to do is look at the math and understand that our manpower is well overwhelmed.”

But what does “close contact” actually mean?

In the context of the pandemic, the Tennessee Department of Health defines it as any of the following: coming within 6 feet of someone with COVID-19 for 15 minutes or longer; getting sneezed on or coughed on by someone with the illness; directly touching someone with COVID-19; or providing home care or sharing eating utensils with someone who has it.

The six-day priority

May said that in the past week, the Health Department has also begun cutting back on its communication to focus on the most recent — and therefore most urgent — COVID-19 cases.

“If you’re past six days from the date of your [COVID-19] test and [have] not received word from the health department here in Tennessee, you may not get notified,” May said.