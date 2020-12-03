Health Department asks people to help with quarantine, contract tracing

The Sullivan County’s Health Department is asking residents to take a more active role in helping them track and prevent the spread of COVID-19 — because they desperately need the help.
Dr. Stephen May, regional medical director of the Health Department, said Wednesday that people should use a new online calculator to figure out how long to stay home if they think they might be sick or were exposed to a positive case. They should also do their own contact tracing if they test positive for the respiratory illness, he said.
The reason May gave for the changes was simple: Amid an explosion of COVID-19 cases in the region that shows no signs of abating, the county’s Health Department has run up against its limits.
“Our cases have surged so much in the last two weeks,” May said quietly by phone, in a voice that sounded strained. “We just can’t keep up with these numbers of cases.”
The quarantine and isolation calculator
May stressed that the biggest way people can help is to stay home and get a COVID-19 test if they feel sick or came in close contact with a positive case.
He said they should also use the Tennessee Department of Health’s online “Quarantine & Isolation Calculator,” a tool that will tell you how many days you need to keep away from others. The tool is linked on the Sullivan County Regional Health Department’s website as well as the TDH website, he said.
The calculator helps people in three situations: those who tested positive and are experiencing symptoms; those who tested positive and are asymptomatic; and those who came into close contact with a positive case. Just enter a date for any one of those situations, and the calculator will generate an isolation or quarantine period for you, May said.
Dr. Henry Walke, the COVID-19 incident manager for the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, said during a Wednesday news briefing that 14 days is still the most effective quarantine period for someone exposed to a positive COVID-19 case.
But Walke also announced two other “acceptable” quarantine strategies: People who are asymptomatic can end their quarantine after 10 days, or after just seven days if they test negative, he said.
DIY contact tracing
Meanwhile, May said, people who test positive for COVID-19 should go ahead and call the people they recently came in close contact with.
“It takes 30 minutes to an hour to do a [COVID-19] case investigation,” May said. “Then you’ve got to notify all the contacts. So all you have to do is look at the math and understand that our manpower is well overwhelmed.”
But what does “close contact” actually mean?
In the context of the pandemic, the Tennessee Department of Health defines it as any of the following: coming within 6 feet of someone with COVID-19 for 15 minutes or longer; getting sneezed on or coughed on by someone with the illness; directly touching someone with COVID-19; or providing home care or sharing eating utensils with someone who has it.
The six-day priority
May said that in the past week, the Health Department has also begun cutting back on its communication to focus on the most recent — and therefore most urgent — COVID-19 cases.
“If you’re past six days from the date of your [COVID-19] test and [have] not received word from the health department here in Tennessee, you may not get notified,” May said.
That’s because the CDC is encouraging health departments to focus on contacting people who tested positive for COVID-19 within the past six days, as well as anyone those people came in contact with, May said.
“If they’re late in the course of their disease, they’re completing their isolation period and are no longer an infection risk,” May said. “That reduces the workload on our investigators.”
'They’re tired'
May said his staff desperately needs to shed everything it can from that workload right now.
As of Tuesday, TDH reported that the county had 757 active COVID-19 cases and close to 7,000 reported cases since the start of the pandemic.
“We are in a crisis point. ... Our positivity rate has been as high as 23.9%,” May said. “That means one out of four people that we tested were positive for disease.”
He said the department is administering 400 tests per day during the week and “making broad preparations” for the arrival of the first vaccines, which he said could become available for health care workers and other first responders within three weeks.
“They will see this crisis through,” he said of Health Department staff. “But they’re tired, and they’re fatigued, and they continue to respond, I think, in a brilliant fashion.”
While the vaccines represent a “light at the end of the tunnel,” May said, it’s a light that hasn’t arrived yet.
He repeated his plea to the public: Wear your face mask, keep 6 feet of distance from others, wash your hands for at least 20 seconds and avoid gatherings with people from multiple households.
“Please act responsibly. Help us turn this tide,” he said. “Because the end is in sight. We just can’t stop now.”
swade@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2511 | Twitter: @swadely
