Health care officials discuss vaccine, address questions

More Information » Visit regionahead.com/vaccinations/ for more information.

Thousands of people in the Mountain Empire have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but many people still have questions about the process.

To respond to some of those questions, the Region AHEAD alliance, which consists of business and community leaders in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, hosted a Zoom webinar Wednesday evening regarding vaccines. Health care leaders from Ballad Health, the Holston Medical Group and area health departments discussed the vaccines with host Beth Rhinehart, who serves as the president and CEO of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce.

Jamie Swift, chief infection prevention officer at Ballad Health, said thousands of people have been vaccinated — either receiving the first of two or both doses — in the region. She said it’s still unknown how many people need to be vaccinated in the region in order to slow or stop the virus’s spread, but it’s best for everyone to be vaccinated, if they can. Swift said health care officials want to vaccinate people just as much as people want to be vaccinated.