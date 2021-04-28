Health care firm purchases former Neopharma Tennessee building

BRISTOL, Tenn. — An Atlanta-based health care firm has purchased the former Neopharma Tennessee building on Industrial Drive in Bristol, Tennessee, with plans to reopen the manufacturer of antibiotics products.
Jackson Healthcare acquired the almost 370,000-square-foot building — to be renamed USAntibiotics — with the notion it’s the last manufacturing facility in the country authorized to produce Amoxicillin and Amoxicillin Clavulanate, the company said in a news release.
“We could simply not stand by and allow this essential antibiotic manufacturing facility to close,” said Rick Jackson, founder, CEO and chairman. “The national security implications and ability to reduce our dependence on foreign production of life-saving medications are among the key factors that led to our decision to make this purchase and investment.”
The company could not be reached Tuesday to answer questions about when it will reopen and how many jobs will be created.
Pharmaceutical manufacturing company United Arab Emirates-based Neopharma Tennessee previously operated out the building but closed in August 2020. More than 40 workers lost their jobs.
Prior to that, it served as the former Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories until 2018.
According to a news release from Jackson Healthcare, after patents to produce Amoxicillin and Amoxicillin Clavulanate expired, Neopharma began to produce generic equivalents. The company faced economic pressure leading to its bankruptcy, the release states.
“We are now beginning the critical work that goes with restarting the facility,” Jackson said. “It has a deep history and proven track record of tremendous production power and quality.”
The site has been designated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as a critical manufacturing infrastructure facility, and at full capacity, it can produce billions of doses of antibiotics yearly, the release said.
“We look forward to bringing it back to full capacity and all that will mean for Americans who need these vital antibiotics,” Jackson said.
“This is a new day — an incredible day for America and the people of Tennessee,” said Gary Murphey, trustee for the estate. “Under American ownership for the first time since its founding, this is a story with the optimal outcome — one that will help save lives, provide new job prospects, and keep production of core antibiotic medications in the U.S. to protect our people and our interests.”
According to the State of Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury Real Estate Assessment Data, the 2021 assessment for the property is more than $6.3 million.
Jackson Healthcare is a privately held group of specialized health care staffing, search and technology companies founded in 2000.
