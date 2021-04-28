Health care firm purchases former Neopharma Tennessee building

“We are now beginning the critical work that goes with restarting the facility,” Jackson said. “It has a deep history and proven track record of tremendous production power and quality.”

The site has been designated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as a critical manufacturing infrastructure facility, and at full capacity, it can produce billions of doses of antibiotics yearly, the release said.

“We look forward to bringing it back to full capacity and all that will mean for Americans who need these vital antibiotics,” Jackson said.

“This is a new day — an incredible day for America and the people of Tennessee,” said Gary Murphey, trustee for the estate. “Under American ownership for the first time since its founding, this is a story with the optimal outcome — one that will help save lives, provide new job prospects, and keep production of core antibiotic medications in the U.S. to protect our people and our interests.”

According to the State of Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury Real Estate Assessment Data, the 2021 assessment for the property is more than $6.3 million.

Jackson Healthcare is a privately held group of specialized health care staffing, search and technology companies founded in 2000.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.