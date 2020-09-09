Health advisories discontinued for Russell County waterways

LEBANON, Va.—Health advisories on the Clinch River and Lewis Creek in Russell County have been lifted, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

On Aug. 27, VDH warned against recreational water use by people and pets, and consuming fish from the waterways, due to an ongoing sewage overflow from the wastewater treatment plant that serves the town of Honaker, a news release states. The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality reported that discharge has currently ceased and the health advisories are no longer in effect, VDH said.