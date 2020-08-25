Healing Hands health care fundraiser will be all virtual

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Due to COVID-19, Healing Hands Health Center will hold its 15th annual Fundraising Gala as an online virtual event.
“Mask”erade! will be held Thursday from 6:30-7:30 p.m., and registration is currently open, and there’s no charge. The event will include a live auction that benefits the clinic’s charitable medical and dental operations. The silent auction is open now for bidding.
To sign up, go to Givergy.us/healinghands and enter the promotional code 123 while registering. After registration, attendees will receive a link to log in the night of the event.
Healing Hands is a Christian ministry that provides charitable health care to the uninsured of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. The clinic is at 245 Midway Medical Park in Bristol, Tennessee.
