Healing Hands cuts ribbon on new facility

BRISTOL, Tenn. - The week of J.D. Nicewonder’s 94th birthday, the Healing Hands Health Center cut the ribbon Thursday on the finished product of a gift to the community from he and his wife Lorraine.

“His donation was our first major gift. Without his support it would not have been possible,” Healing Hands Executive Director Helen Scott said of the brand new $2 million J.D. and Lorraine Nicewonder Education Center on Midway Medical Park in Bristol, Tennessee.

The new facility includes six dorm rooms for visiting medical students which will allow the facility to expand the number of dental students who come from the University of Tennessee of Memphis for training. The main floor of the facility will serve as office and meeting space for the organization.

For seven years, students from the University of Tennessee College of Dentistry in Memphis have been driving to Bristol to get first-hand experience at Healing Hands. The organization wanted to expand the program, but with only a small two-bedroom house to serve as student housing that wasn’t possible. The six dorm-style bedrooms with a laundry facility, kitchen and common area will allow the program to house up to 14 students.

Healing Hands Health Center provides low-cost health care as a ministry.

“Our mission is to glorify Christ by providing quality, charitable health care to low income, uninsured and underinsured residents of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia,” Scott said.

Patients pay $25 to see a doctor. That cost also includes most blood work.

“Our patients are extremely grateful for the care they receive. It’s like they are making a co-pay.” Scott said while explaining the organization has a strong relationship with Ballad Health. “They have done a lot for us since the beginning.”

The organization provides medical, dental, eye care and chiropractic care as well as medications and eye glasses. The organization will be 25 years old this fall and will have provided 100,000 patient visits to the uninsured.

“We want to attract more students from out-of-town to be able to come help us get their hands-on experience,” Scott said while explaining a larger staff will give Healing Hands the ability to help more people.

Nicewonder was on hand to cut the ribbon and see the results of his generosity first-hand.

Scott said the new facility is a great example of the community coming together to get a project done.

“The community is very generous,” Scott said. “A lot of people came together.”

From Home Depot donating all the appliances in the new facility to Baker Construction grading the lot for no charge, the two-story facility is a story of community cooperation. Ballad Health and Dr. Sarfraz Zaidi donated the property where the new building was constructed.

Eric Reecher, the chairman of the Healing Hands board of directors, said the building which has been in the process of being built since 2019 is an example of a healthy, growing Healing Hands organization.

“A healthy tree grows. A healthy child grows and I think the same thing can be said about organizations,” Reecher said to those gathered to celebrate the ribbon cutting. “I’ve been amazed over the years by the growth of the Healing Hands organization and this building behind us is just the latest example of that growth.”

