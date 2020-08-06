You are the owner of this article.
Headliners commit to 2021 Rhythm & Roots Reunion
breaking

BRISTOL, Tenn. - Three headliners from the cancelled 2020 Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion have committed to perform at next year's festival.

The Birthplace of Country Music made the announcement this morning through email and social media.

"We are excited to announce that Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Tanya Tucker, and Blackberry Smoke will perform at Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion in 2021," according to the statement. "COVID-19 may have cancelled the festival this year, but we are thrilled to share this news with you. We are so grateful that these amazing headliners were available and eager to play our festival next year."

The 20th anniversary festival was scheduled for September but cancelled due to concerns over the public health pandemic. The 2021 festival is scheduled for Sept. 10-12.

