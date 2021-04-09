Head of Bristol Chamber of Commerce appointed to national chamber committee

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The U.S. Chamber of Commerce named Bristol Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Beth Rhinehart one of nine new executives to its Committee of 100 on Thursday.

“Being invited into the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Committee of 100 is an honor, and I appreciate the opportunity to serve, learn and grow alongside a strong group of chamber executives from across the country,” Rhinehart said. “This is particularly important now in a time when our businesses look to us for resources and innovative approaches to growth and sustainability in a most challenging time.”

Rhinehart, who grew up in Bristol, joined the chamber as president in 2015. She previously served as a government relations director for Wellmont Health System.

The committee advises the chamber’s board of directors, enhances lobbying and coalition work, recommends programming and strengthens outreach to the business and chamber communities, according to a news release from the chamber.