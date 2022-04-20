'He took the shot he had to take to save his own life' defense claims in trial of Bristol police officer

BRISTOL, Va. – A jury tasked with determining the guilt of a Bristol, Virginia police officer charged with murder began hearing evidence Wednesday.

Johnathan Brown, 32, of Piney Flats is accused of murdering Jonathen Kohler, 31, of Bristol, Tennessee in the parking lot of the Rodeway Inn on Euclid Avenue the morning of March 30, 2021.

In a brief opening statement Wednesday, Roanoke Commonwealth’s Attorney Donald Caldwell, special prosecutor in the case, said the trial won’t be a “who-done-it?” case, but will be “relatively straightforward.”

In the defense’s hour-long opening statement, Brown’s attorney Heather Howard said her client acted reasonably.

“He took the shot he had to take to save his own life,” Howard said. “It’s a miracle that he’s here today.”

Based on evidence presented in court Wednesday, three Rodeway Inn guests and a neighboring resident, called 911 to report shots fired prior to the alleged murder. The calls prompted four Bristol Virginia Police Department officers to respond to the motel in what Howard called “an officer’s worst nightmare” – a potential active shooter situation.

Motel surveillance footage shown in court revealed the 911 calls were sparked by Kohler firing five shots from the window of his 1994 red Ford Mustang while parked in the rear parking lot of the motel. Footage also shows that shortly after firing those shots, Kohler drove to a different parking space – one closer to the motel rooms – and sat there until officers arrived.

Evidence shows that upon arrival, the police confronted Kohler and shouted commands at him before he eventually backed out of the spot he was in. He put his car in drive and attempted to drive away in the direction of Brown, who fired his rifle six times, striking Kohler in the head.

Investigators from the Virginia State Police (VSP) were called in to process the crime scene and collect evidence, including Kohler’s rifle. They also collected a loaded Glock located underneath the driver’s seat of Kohler’s Mustang and several 9mm cartridge casings from the vehicle. In all, investigators found five spent casings in the Mustang that a forensic scientist confirmed were fired from the handgun.

On May 3, 2021, with the investigation ongoing, Brown was indicted by a grand jury on charges of murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting into an occupied vehicle. He turned himself in the following day and was released on $25,000 bail.

Days after the shooting, officers discovered a locked container in the trunk of Kohler’s car that was previously mistaken by investigators as an amplifier, special agents testified Wednesday. In January, VSP opened the locked box, which contained two loaded magazines and additional rounds compatible with Kohler’s firearm, a special agent testified.

According to text messages referenced in court, Kohler had threatened to put 18 bullets into his girlfriend's motel room and to “shoot up the whole motel.”

Howard claimed Kohler was “extremely high” on methamphetamine; although no drugs were found in the vehicle, according to Wednesday’s testimonies, and no toxicology report has yet been entered as evidence.

Thursday will be the trial’s second day of evidence.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.