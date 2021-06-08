Hassinger House up for sale after vote

ABINGDON, Va. — Abingdon Town Council agreed on Monday to publish a request for proposals to buy the Hassinger House.

This former location of the Abingdon Convention and Visitor Bureau at 335 Cummings St. may fetch as much as $600,000, according to council members.

Yet the sale of the property has been criticized by leaders of the town-owned Veterans Memorial Park, which lies adjacent to the Hassinger House property.

Veterans Park volunteers have said the sale could affect parking, which was naturally used by park visitors who left their vehicles at the Hassinger House.

Former Mayor Wayne Craig, 81, spoke during a public hearing in favor of the sale and to move the town’s tourism office to the Fields-Penn 1860 House Museum.

No one else spoke at the public hearing.

Next, the council agreed unanimously to place deed restrictions on the property, stipulating that the century-old structure must remain standing if the property is sold.

An open house is now slated to be held on June 17, said Tonya Triplett, the town’s director of business development and tourism.