Harshbarger running for Congress, citing ‘most critical election’

Diana Harshbarger is running to be the next representative of Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District because she believes the 2020 election will be the most important of her lifetime.
“Every four years we always say this is the most important election of our lifetimes,” said Harshbarger, the Republican nominee.
“But this time it is the most critical election of our lifetime because we are going to the left in such a way that I think if we go too far we’re not coming back, and I worry about the future for my family.”
The election is Nov. 3, and voters in Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District will vote for the next president, senator and congressman to represent them. In Sullivan County, early voting started last week and will continue until Oct. 29.
Harshbarger, 60, of Kingsport is the owner of Premier Pharmacy in Kingsport and has been a pharmacist for 30 years. Like her rivals in the congressional race, she has never held elected office before.
She said running for office has made her prouder to be from Northeast Tennessee and added that she thinks of residents as her family.
“These people are precious they want the same things that I want,” Harshbarger said. “They want somebody to uphold the values that make East Tennessee great.”
She added she believes the people of Northeast want someone who will tell people what’s right or wrong, stand up for them and bring good paying jobs into the district.
Harshbarger said because of her 33 years in the health care field, her expertise can come into place in the form of helping bring down the prices of pharmaceuticals as well as health insurance plans.
“I’ve already been talking to different congressmen and women to help them develop plans that are personalized, because you have a choice — you can either have personalized health care or you can have socialized health care,” Harshbarger said.
She said if elected she would like to work closely with U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn. She added that she has also already spoken with Republican Senate candidate Bill Haggerty and she would like to work with him if he is elected Tennessee’s next senator.
“I’m willing to work with anyone who wants the same things that I do,” Harshbarger said.
She said she is willing to find common ground with Democrat lawmakers on policies and issues that benefit the 1st District, such as infrastructure improvements.
Though Harshbarger has never held elected office before, she has received attention from notable Republicans since she beat out a crowded field of Republicans during the primary in August. Harshbarger said the 1st District’s outgoing incumbent Republican congressman, Phil Roe, has helped her since she became the Republican nominee.
“He’s told me that once I win the election there will be a very smooth transition,” Harshbarger said.
She’s gotten attention from outside the district, too. In September, President Donald Trump endorsed her on his Twitter account. The prominent Republican figure and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich joined her for a meet and greet on Oct. 20. She said she has had discussions with House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, of California, about what she could do in Congress if elected.
Additionally, Harshbarger has spent a considerable amount of her own money on her campaign. According to Federal Elections Commission data covering Feb. 27 to Sept. 30, Harshbarger’s campaign has raised $1.83 million; roughly $1.46 million of that is money she loaned to the campaign.
