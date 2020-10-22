Harshbarger running for Congress, citing ‘most critical election’

Harshbarger, 60, of Kingsport is the owner of Premier Pharmacy in Kingsport and has been a pharmacist for 30 years. Like her rivals in the congressional race, she has never held elected office before.

She said running for office has made her prouder to be from Northeast Tennessee and added that she thinks of residents as her family.

“These people are precious they want the same things that I want,” Harshbarger said. “They want somebody to uphold the values that make East Tennessee great.”

She added she believes the people of Northeast want someone who will tell people what’s right or wrong, stand up for them and bring good paying jobs into the district.

Harshbarger said because of her 33 years in the health care field, her expertise can come into place in the form of helping bring down the prices of pharmaceuticals as well as health insurance plans.

“I’ve already been talking to different congressmen and women to help them develop plans that are personalized, because you have a choice — you can either have personalized health care or you can have socialized health care,” Harshbarger said.