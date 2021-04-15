 Skip to main content
Harshbarger, other representatives visit border
Harshbarger, other representatives visit border

Several members of the U.S. House Homeland Security Committee, including Northeast Tennessee's Rep. Diana Harshbarger, recently visited the southern border to learn more about the immigration issue.

“I visited the Rio Grande Valley sector of the southern border to see and hear about the out of control situation there firsthand,” Harshbarger, a Republican serving her first term, said in a news release. “This much is clear from what I saw — [President] Biden’s border crisis is clearly a national security, humanitarian and public health crisis, and is worse than what has been reported. What I heard most from folks in the field is that we need the laws already on the books to be enforced, such as finishing construction of the border wall, extending Title 42 and reinstating the Trump Administration’s Migrant Protection Protocols.”

Harshbarger, along with seven other representatives who also serve on the committee, which oversees border protection, visited the border. While on the ground, the group visited U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Donna Processing Facility, participated in ride-alongs with Texas Rangers and Texas Highway Patrol and met with Homeland Security Investigations special agents to discuss cross-border criminal investigations, the release states. They also toured the Hidalgo and Pharr ports of entry, visited the CBD Air and Marine Operations aircraft hangar and received briefings from several authorities, according to the release.

The congresswoman visited the border in early April.

