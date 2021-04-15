Harshbarger, other representatives visit border

“I visited the Rio Grande Valley sector of the southern border to see and hear about the out of control situation there firsthand,” Harshbarger, a Republican serving her first term, said in a news release. “This much is clear from what I saw — [President] Biden’s border crisis is clearly a national security, humanitarian and public health crisis, and is worse than what has been reported. What I heard most from folks in the field is that we need the laws already on the books to be enforced, such as finishing construction of the border wall, extending Title 42 and reinstating the Trump Administration’s Migrant Protection Protocols.”