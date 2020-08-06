Harshbarger leads Republican congressional field for 1st Congressional district

With most counties reporting complete election results, Diana Harshbarger appeared to come ahead in the Republican Primary for Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District seat, unofficial results showed Thursday night.
Harshbarger led the 16 candidate field with about 19% of the vote, poising her to be the GOP nominee for the seat in the Nov. 3 general election. Total Harshbarger received 17,938 votes according to unofficial counts as of 11 p.m. Thursday night.
Harshbarger’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
According to the unofficial numbers Timothy Hill followed with about 17% of the vote. Rusty Crowe was third with about 16% of the vote.
Harshbarger, of Kingsport, is a pharmacist and the owner of Premier Pharmacy in Kingsport. Her campaign was the only one in the Republican primary that declined to be interviewed by the Bristol Herald Courier prior to the primary. Her website states that she backs President Donald Trump on most issues including his “America First” agenda. It also states she is anti-abortion and opposes gun control among other things.
The outgoing congressman of the 1st District, Rep. Phil Roe released a statement Thursday night where he congratulated Harshbarger and said he would do everything he could to help her win in the general election.
"As Republicans, we now need to all come together and unite for our common cause. COVID-19 is a challenge unlike any our nation has ever faced, and we need commonsense conservative leaders to step up and help ensure America comes back stronger than ever. I know Diana will be such a leader for East Tennessee and will help President Trump keep America great," Roe said.
In the Democratic primary, Blair Walsingham, 32, came out on top. Waslingham, a resident of Eidson, was already the presumptive Democratic nominee because the other two candidates, Chris Rowe and Larry Smith suspended their campaigns. Rowe had also endorsed Walsingham.
Despite this Walsingham only got 52% of the vote, 5,790 votes total, with about 34% of votes cast for Rowe and about 14% cast for Smith. Regardless Walsingham said she is hopeful for the general election.
“It’s really exciting, I’m definitely hopeful,” Walsingham said. “I want to show we can run a different kind of campaign that isn’t a culture war.”
Walsingham is a U.S. Air Force veteran and owns the Soggy Dog Pet Spa. She previously told the Bristol Herald Courier if elected, she would work to be nonpartisan and solve problems. She said she would focus on the poverty of the region with the first step being the full expansion of broadband internet to the region, which would give many people access to better paying jobs.
