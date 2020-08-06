Harshbarger leads Republican congressional field for 1st Congressional district

"As Republicans, we now need to all come together and unite for our common cause. COVID-19 is a challenge unlike any our nation has ever faced, and we need commonsense conservative leaders to step up and help ensure America comes back stronger than ever. I know Diana will be such a leader for East Tennessee and will help President Trump keep America great," Roe said.

In the Democratic primary, Blair Walsingham, 32, came out on top. Waslingham, a resident of Eidson, was already the presumptive Democratic nominee because the other two candidates, Chris Rowe and Larry Smith suspended their campaigns. Rowe had also endorsed Walsingham.

Despite this Walsingham only got 52% of the vote, 5,790 votes total, with about 34% of votes cast for Rowe and about 14% cast for Smith. Regardless Walsingham said she is hopeful for the general election.

“It’s really exciting, I’m definitely hopeful,” Walsingham said. “I want to show we can run a different kind of campaign that isn’t a culture war.”

Walsingham is a U.S. Air Force veteran and owns the Soggy Dog Pet Spa. She previously told the Bristol Herald Courier if elected, she would work to be nonpartisan and solve problems. She said she would focus on the poverty of the region with the first step being the full expansion of broadband internet to the region, which would give many people access to better paying jobs.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.