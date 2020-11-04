Harshbarger elected to Tennessee's 1st District

Republican Diana Harshbarger handily beat her Democratic rival Blair Walsingham and secured her first term as representative of Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District, unofficial results showed Tuesday night.
As of 11 p.m., with 94.4% of precincts reporting preliminary results, Harshbarger, 60, held 76% of the vote. Walsingham, 32, held about 21% of the vote, and independent Steven Holder, 65, received just under 3% of the vote.
All votes are unofficial until election commissions complete their canvass.
In an emailed statement sent out by her campaign, Harshbarger declared victory at around 9:44 p.m. Tuesday.
“I believe our steps are ordered and that nothing in this life is wasted,” Harshbarger said in the emailed statement. “I am humbled that the people of East Tennessee have elected me to be their Congresswoman and I am ready to hit the ground running to represent our district.”
Harshbarger, a pharmacist from Kingsport and owner of Premier Pharmacy, ran on a platform of supporting President Donald Trump’s “America First” agenda.
Harshbarger received about 199,500 unofficial votes compared to Walsingham, who received roughly 56,200, and Holder, who received about 7,500. Unofficial totals for Sullivan County show Harshbarger received 53,184 unofficial votes and 73.3% of the vote.
Both Harshbarger and Walsingham had stances on improving health care in the district and the U.S., but each had different ideas on how to do so. Harshbarger said she could use her more than three decades of experience as a pharmacist to help get legislation passed that will bring down the prices of pharmaceuticals and health insurance plans. She said the key would be to give people more choices, which would include allowing insurance agencies to provide health care coverage across state lines and giving individuals and families more control over insurance plans. Walsingham supported a plan that maintained the private health insurance industry, while expanding Medicaid so anyone can join while leaving Medicare untouched, giving everyone could access and use health care regardless of income.
Harshbarger will replace the district’s outgoing Republican congressman, Phil Roe of Johnson City. In the emailed statement Tuesday night, Harshbarger praised Roe.
“I’d like to acknowledge the service and legacy of Dr. Phil Roe. His commitment to our veterans and his dedication to East Tennessee is second to none,” Harshbarger said.
