Harshbarger elected to Tennessee's 1st District

Both Harshbarger and Walsingham had stances on improving health care in the district and the U.S., but each had different ideas on how to do so. Harshbarger said she could use her more than three decades of experience as a pharmacist to help get legislation passed that will bring down the prices of pharmaceuticals and health insurance plans. She said the key would be to give people more choices, which would include allowing insurance agencies to provide health care coverage across state lines and giving individuals and families more control over insurance plans. Walsingham supported a plan that maintained the private health insurance industry, while expanding Medicaid so anyone can join while leaving Medicare untouched, giving everyone could access and use health care regardless of income.