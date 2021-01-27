 Skip to main content
Harshbarger announces committee assignments in U.S. House
Harshbarger announces committee assignments in U.S. House

U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-Tenn., announced Tuesday that she was selected to join the House Committee on Education and Labor and the House Committee on Homeland Security.

“I’m honored to have been selected to serve on the Education and Labor and Homeland Security committees in the 117th Congress,” Harshbarger said in the statement. “Our students deserve not just a great education, but also the right education to address their unique learning needs.”

“Being appointed to the coveted Homeland Security Committee gives me, and East Tennessee, a voice in the debate on how to address the many evolving threats to our national security from malicious and sophisticated adversaries,” she added. “Our nation must be protected from acts of terrorism, cyber-attacks, and any other threats to our homeland.”

