Hard Rock donations help Habitat

Furniture from the Bristol Mall is finding new life in area businesses thanks to donations from the Bristol Casino – Future Home of Hard Rock.

As part of the renovations taking place at the mall to make way for the temporary casino opening on Friday, July 8, construction teams have been clearing out furniture.

Rather than sending the pieces to local landfills, Hard Rock is donating the mall furniture to the Habitat for Humanity’s Re-Store in Kingsport, Tennessee, where the items have been exceptionally popular.

“I can tell you - we retrieved between 10-15 enormous pots and every single one has sold. Those were a hit,” Laura Kelly, executive director of the Holston Habitat for Humanity said. “The partnership between Holston Habitat for Humanity and Hard Rock was a no-brainer. We are grateful for Hard Rock investing in our community and can’t wait to see what else we accomplish together.”

With the renovations taking place at the former Bristol Mall, Hard Rock has donated thousands of dollars worth of commercial grade furniture and supplies to Habitat Stores. Items like kiosks and large flower pots are popular among local small business owners that are re-using the items in their businesses.

“This is just one way Hard Rock is choosing to serve the community we’re a part of,” Allie Evangelista, president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol said. “We are grateful for this opportunity to partner with Habitat for Humanity to generate funds they can use to build homes for families in our community.”

According to Habitat for Humanity, the donations will result in thousands of dollars in sales that will fund an affordable new home in Bristol for a single mother this fall.