Hard Rock, BHC, Marsh to host blood drive

Donors will undergo a screening and eligibility check inside the old Sears building, while the actual donation will take place on one of Marsh Regional’s mobile donation units, according to the statement.

To help ensure physical distancing and infection prevention, Marsh Regional strongly encourages donors to make an appointment to give. Interested donors can call 423-652-0014 or visit www.marshblood.com to make an appointment. Walk-ins will be accommodated as available, and all eligible blood donors are invited to attend.

Like many blood centers in the U.S., Marsh Regional is struggling to meet the needs of its patients in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to canceled blood drives and lower donor participation.

“There is no greater calling than to help save someone’s life. While the need for blood is year-round, modern medicine, especially during a pandemic, depends on blood donations,” said James Maxwell, publisher of the Bristol Herald Courier. “Many patients in hospitals depend on these donations to get the care they so dearly need. I encourage you join members of the Bristol community in donating blood at the Hard Rock Casino in Bristol, Virginia, on Feb. 11 and 12. Your donation can save a life.”