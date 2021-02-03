Hard Rock, BHC, Marsh to host blood drive

BRISTOL, Va. — The future Hard Rock Hotel & Casino will host a blood drive Feb. 11-12.
The blood drive will be a joint effort of Marsh Regional Blood Center, the Hard Rock and the Bristol Herald Courier. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days at the former Bristol Mall — site of the future Hard Rock property.
“Marsh Regional could never do its work — saving local lives through blood, platelets and plasma — without tremendous support from the community members who step up to give, as well as the local organizations and businesses that step up to support us,” said Steffanie Sukel, director of Marsh Regional. “Teaming up with the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and Bristol Herald Courier to host this blood drive is an excellent opportunity … to lift up their neighbors, protect their communities and help save lives close to home.”
Each donor will receive a special-edition event T-shirt and complimentary snack.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Marsh Regional Blood Center and the Bristol Herald Courier in sponsoring this important event,” said Andy Poarch, speaking on behalf of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol project. “Offering the Bristol Mall, the future home of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol, as a location for the blood drive allows us to work with our partners in meeting a critical local need. This event demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the community, so Bristol and the region will continue to be a wonderful place to live and work.”
Donors will undergo a screening and eligibility check inside the old Sears building, while the actual donation will take place on one of Marsh Regional’s mobile donation units, according to the statement.
To help ensure physical distancing and infection prevention, Marsh Regional strongly encourages donors to make an appointment to give. Interested donors can call 423-652-0014 or visit www.marshblood.com to make an appointment. Walk-ins will be accommodated as available, and all eligible blood donors are invited to attend.
Like many blood centers in the U.S., Marsh Regional is struggling to meet the needs of its patients in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to canceled blood drives and lower donor participation.
“There is no greater calling than to help save someone’s life. While the need for blood is year-round, modern medicine, especially during a pandemic, depends on blood donations,” said James Maxwell, publisher of the Bristol Herald Courier. “Many patients in hospitals depend on these donations to get the care they so dearly need. I encourage you join members of the Bristol community in donating blood at the Hard Rock Casino in Bristol, Virginia, on Feb. 11 and 12. Your donation can save a life.”
Marsh Regional continues to take appropriate actions to reduce donors’ potential exposure to COVID-19, and donors will receive directions on arrival to maintain proper distancing and infection prevention measures. COVID-19 does not pose any known risk to blood donors during the donation process or from attending blood drives, and blood donation centers always take steps to prevent team members and donors who are not feeling well or who have a fever from reaching the donor area.
Additionally, donors are required to wear a cloth face covering at all times in collection centers or on mobile units. If donors do not bring their own face covering, Marsh Regional will provide one.
Marsh Regional supplies blood to 28 regional medical facilities, all regional cancer centers and five air rescue bases in Tennessee, Virginia and Kentucky.
In addition to blood donations, Marsh is seeking people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate convalescent plasma, which can contain antibodies that fight off active COVID-19 infections. The plasma shows promise as a treatment option for people with severe COVID-19, to boost their body’s ability to fight the virus. It might also help people who are moderately ill from developing critical symptoms and experiencing major and life-threatening complications.
Convalescent plasma will not be collected at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino or any other mobile blood drives; however, interested donors can call 423-408-7500 to learn more.
To give blood, donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. People with a cold, sore throat, fever, flu or fever blisters or who are taking antibiotics may not donate. Donors should eat a balanced meal before giving blood.
Those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine are advised to wait at least 48 hours before making a blood, platelet or plasma donation.