Hard cider company in Washington County, Va., recovering from effects of pandemic

MEADOWVIEW, Va. — A local hard cider company is making a swift recovery after sales slowed during the onset of the pandemic.
“We’re doing really well now,” said Tom McMullen of Tumbling Creek Cider Co. “Even with COVID, which hurt our sales, grant programs have helped pull us through.”
McMullen and business partners Jerry Bresowar, Mark Finney and Justen Dick started producing hand-crafted hard cider in 2018 after extensive research and experimentation. The owners take pride in their from-scratch approach to cider making, pressing the juice from locally sourced apples and fermenting on-site at a farm in Meadowview.
A taproom, which opened last fall at The Spring House on Court Street in Abingdon, is proving to be a big attraction for the hard cider company.
According to McMullen, a grand opening party for The Spring House is planned for this summer, and the building will host evening activities and live music performances as early as this spring.
Springtime grafting
In the meantime, the new season is bringing new responsibilities for McMullen, who is the orchardist for the company, managing as many as 1,300 trees on the farm.
McMullen recently spent a Sunday afternoon grafting 140 cider apple trees, primarily two favorites —Hewes Virginia Crab and Gravenstein. In the next week or so, he will graft at least a dozen more varieties.
The newly grafted trees, which are only a foot tall now, will be transplanted into a nursery plot to grow throughout the year. If large enough this winter, they will be moved to a site on the farm that nurtures another 600 grafted trees from 2020. The new trees grow in a high-density trellis system, an orchard with hundreds of trees per acre.
The owners developed the trellis system in 2019 to help promote early production and higher returns of apples. A high-density orchard allows the caregiver to get twice as many apples from one acre of land.
“The trees in the high-density trellis system are planted on dwarf root stock and will only grow to 8-10 feet tall. They are planted 4 feet apart,’” he said.
“However, not every grafted tree works,” said McMullen. “The first year, we had a 68% success rate, but that has increased to more than 80%. Four out of five graphs are successful.”
“Every bud on an apple tree has the potential to become a new tree,” explained McMullen.
A good tree is made up of two parts — the scion wood, which is the apple variety you want to propagate. The other part is the root stock — the bottom half of the tree that controls tree height and provides some disease resistance.
A majority of the scion wood is collected from heirloom trees grown by friends in the area.
For the grafting process, McMullen takes the scion wood — a few buds from the branch of an apple variety — and attaches, or grafts, the bud onto apple rootstock.
A grafting tool cuts out puzzle-piece shapes in the scion wood and rootstock. The two puzzle shapes fit together, and a layer of cambium wood below the bark promotes the growth of a new single tree.
He prefers to use preordered rootstock from dwarf-sized apple trees that will grow no taller than 8-10 feet, making it easier to harvest the apples.
McMullen also orders scion wood from places like Foggy Ridge Cider in Dugspur, Virginia, a cider giant that closed production in 2017 but continues to sell scion wood to orchardists like McMullen.
“By next year, I hope to be propagating my own root stock to use.”
Five varieties
Tumbling Creek Cider Co. continues to produce five varieties of hard cider, all of which are available on draft and in bottles at the taproom and cider bar.
Their flagship product, Moonshot, is a semidry hard cider. Hellbender Hopped is a hard cider made with locally grown hops on the Meadowview farm. Ridgerunner is a bone-dry hard cider. Whitetop is infused with local spruce sprigs. High Trestle Cherry Cider features a blend of apple cider with a breath of tart cherry.
The hard cider can be purchased at Food City stores in Abingdon, Damascus and Bristol and at Food Country in Abingdon. The products also are sold at Katbird’s Wine & Gourmet, Blue Hills Market and Abingdon Vineyards, all of Abingdon.
Taproom visitors are the first to sample unique small-batch hard ciders, such as a blueberry hard cider.
“The blueberry cider has been so successful, we’ll probably bump it up to a larger production this year,” he said.
The business partners are always working to develop additional ciders like smoked jalapeno, smoked apple whiskey barrel and peach.
“We’re very proud to be a Washington County business, and we appreciate our patrons who try our ciders and talk about us. We’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback,” McMullen said.
“Our motto is ‘from our community, by our community, and for our community.’”
The Spring House, located at 112 Court St. in Abingdon, can be contacted at 276-477-7444.
If you are interested in learning more about tree grafting, visit Tumbling Creek Cider Co. on Facebook to arrange a meeting. The last grafting day of the season begins at 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 25.
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.