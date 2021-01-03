Hanging it up: After five decades in the clothing business, Ernie Sullins retires — sort of

In 2011, he opted to relocate his Marion business to a high visibility spot just off Rt. 16. After renovating what is his current location, the Chamber of Commerce of Smyth County recognized Sullins’ work with a beautification award.

More expansion came in 2013 when Sullins added a Bristol location to his retail business.

Now, after five decades, Sullins has decided it’s time to retire — sort of.

He told the Marion Town Council last week that he’ll celebrate his 76th birthday in February. “I’m not old enough to retire,” he declared.

He did say he’s turning over the business to his niece and nephew, but he’ll help out with buying and other tasks. “Nothing will change,” he said.

Sullins spent time reflecting on the people who’ve helped him, especially those who offered a hand up when he needed one. He particularly recognized Clayborne Gwyn, a Marion businessman and developer, for his help in getting him started. “How much I respect those people,” Sullins said.

Sullins also thanked the town, saying the local government has backed and trusted him for 50 years.