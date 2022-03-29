Handgun found during security check at Tri-Cities Airport last week

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) found an unloaded handgun at Tri-Cities Airport in Blountville last week.

TSA officers discovered a Glock 9mm at Tri-Cities Airport Tuesday, March 22, the agency said Tuesday, March 29 in a press release. The Glock was one of eight firearms found at security checkpoints in Tennessee airports from March 20 to 27.

Four loaded weapons were found at Nashville International Airport during the seven-day span, according to the release. Loaded guns were also found at Memphis International Airport, McGhee Tyson Airport and Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport. The release said in each instance, the firearms and passengers were removed from the checkpoint area.

According to the TSA Enforcement Sanction Guidance Policy, individuals found with loaded firearms at TSA checkpoints may face a civil penalty of up to $10,000 and a criminal referral. Penalties for unloaded firearms may include fines of up to $2,475 and a criminal referral.

TSA reminds travelers that firearms are prohibited from carry-on baggage. All firearms must be unloaded and transported in checked baggage only in a locked, hard-sided carrying case that must be declared to the airline.

TSA detected 283 firearms at Tennessee airports in 2021. So far, 64 have been found in 2022.