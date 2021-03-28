 Skip to main content
Hail, high winds hit Mountain Empire, postpone truck race
Hail, high winds hit Mountain Empire, postpone truck race

Strong thunderstorms with hail and winds swept through the Mountain Empire Saturday.

The storm came through Bristol around noon, knocking down trees and spreading a layer of hail in some areas. The National Weather Service had reports of multiple trees down along Bristol Caverns Road in Bristol, Tennessee, as well as several locations in Bristol, Virginia.

Gusts over 50 miles per hour were reported at the Tri-Cities Airport in Blountville and Elizabethton Municipal Airport, the NWS said.

Many local residents also reported hail on Saturday, ranging from small pea-size hail to half-dollar-size hail.

Some minor flooding was also reported but no flood damage. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the region through 8 p.m. today. Sunny skies are expected to return Monday.

